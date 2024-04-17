Pakistan says it blocked social media platform Social Media News





The platform has remained inaccessible to users, but government officials have so far refused to acknowledge any restrictions.

Pakistan blocked access to social media platform X at the time of the February elections, the interior ministry said, citing national security concerns.

Users had reported problems using the platform, formerly known as Twitter, since mid-February, when the party of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan called for protests over the confession of a government official responsible for electoral manipulation.

At the time, both the government and the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA), the state regulator, declined to comment on the outages which had also been widely reported by internet monitoring groups .

On Wednesday, the Interior Ministry mentioned the closure in a written submission to the court.

It is very pertinent to mention here that the failure of Twitter/X to adhere to the legal guidelines of the Government of Pakistan and address concerns regarding the misuse of its platform necessitated the imposition of a ban, the report said , consulted by Reuters. agency, which confirmed the much-suspected closure.

The decision to impose a ban on Twitter/X in Pakistan has been taken in the interest of maintaining national security, maintaining public order and preserving the integrity of our nation, the ministry said , according to the report submitted to the Islamabad High Court in a statement. protesting the closure.

He also said that the platform was reluctant to resolve the issue.

Activists challenging the ban said it was aimed at stifling dissent after a Feb. 8 general election that was marred by widespread opposition allegations of electoral fraud and protests.

Authorities had shut down mobile services on election day, citing security concerns. NetBlocks, an Internet watchdog, also reported that users were unable to access X on February 10 as the country awaited the results.

The decision to temporarily block X was taken after reviewing confidential reports from Pakistan's intelligence and security agencies, the report said.

It claimed that hostile elements operating on Twitter/X had the nefarious intention of creating an environment of chaos and instability, with the ultimate aim of destabilizing the country and plunging it into some form of anarchy.

The Sindh High Court on Wednesday ordered the government to restore the platform within a week, AFP news agency reported, citing lawyer Moiz Jaaferi, who launched a separate challenge against the ban.

Access to X has been sporadic, sometimes available for short cycles depending on the Internet service provider, forcing users to use virtual private networks, NetBlocks' Alp Toker said.

Khan Pakistan's Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) party is the most prolific user of social media platforms, especially after the country's mainstream media began censoring news about the former cricket star and his party as the elections approach. Khan has 20.6 million followers on X.

