Politics
“China’s word carries weight.” Scholz urged Xi Jinping to pressure Putin to end Ukraine war
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he had urged Xi Jinping to pressure Russia to end the senseless war in Ukraine and that the Chinese president had agreed to support June peace talks in Switzerland, in which Russia does not participate. On the other hand, Xi Jinping maintains that efforts to reach a resolution in this regard must involve both sides. China's word carries weight in Russia, Scholz said after the meeting of the seas in Beijing.
“That's why I asked President Xi to influence Russia so that Putin finally calls off this senseless campaign, withdraws his troops and ends this terrible war,” he said on the X social media platform.
Scholz said Xi had agreed to support a peace conference in Switzerland, which is expected to take place in June without Russia present.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky sent a message on X that China could help ensure a just peace for his country by playing an active role in the international conference.
But the Chinese president appeared to reject the meeting in Switzerland, saying efforts to resolve the panic should be recognized by both sides and include equal participation from all sides, writes The Guardian. Russia has rejected any such meeting, saying it would be meaningless without Moscow's participation.
China has declared itself a neutral party in the Ukraine conflict, but has been criticized for refusing to condemn Moscow's offensive. In fact, China and Russia have intensified economic cooperation and diplomatic contacts in recent years; their strategic partnership only strengthened after the invasion of Ukraine.
Scholz said in high-level talks with Xi that Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine and Russian weapons were having a significant negative impact on security in Europe, according to a recording of the talks made public by the German chancellor. They directly affect our core interests, he told Xi, adding that they harm the entire international order because they violate a principle of the United Nations Charter.
Scholz, who is Ukraine's second-largest military supporter after the United States, later stressed at a news conference that it was important to advance the diplomatic efforts Ukraine is working on also very hard. In addition to military support from Germany and its allies for Ukraine, a dialogue between the two countries is also necessary, he said.
Chinese state media, in turn, said Xi stressed the importance of alliances in the face of growing risks and challenges.
According to the text of the Beijing MFA, the two leaders agreed that it is necessary to support the principles of the United Nations and oppose the use of nuclear weapons or attacks against countries or nuclear installations.
Additionally, the two leaders agreed on the need to adequately address food security issues or respect international humanitarian law, according to the statement.
Xi said all parties should work together to restore peace as soon as possible, peace and stability should be pursued, and selfish interests should be put aside.
The Chinese president proposed four principles to prevent the Ukrainian crisis from spiraling out of control and restore peace as quickly as possible: First, we should prioritize maintaining peace and stability and refrain from seeking selfish gains. Second, we must calm the situation and not add fuel to the fire. Third, we must create the conditions necessary for the restoration of peace and avoid further exacerbating tensions. Fourth, we must reduce the negative impact (of the crisis) on the global economy and avoid undermining the stability of global industrial and supply chains.”
