Reviews | Donald Trump and American justice





Mr. Trump's vision of an American justice system that protects his interests goes beyond his trial, of course, and includes the Justice Department. He has been explicit about his desire, if elected in November, to bring the Justice Department more fully under his control, to use it to protect his friends and, more importantly, to punish his enemies. As president, Mr. Trump has an unprecedented history of abusing presidential pardons, and if he is re-elected, it seems likely that he will order the Justice Department to drop criminal charges against him or attempt to forgive oneself for potential crimes. For Mr. Trump, independent prosecutors and Justice Department officials are precisely the problem. They will say no to him when he wants to do illegal or unconstitutional things, choosing to be loyal to the Constitution rather than to him. Mr. Trump cannot stand this.

Mr. Trump said he intended to find a prosecutor to prosecute Mr. Biden and his family, suggesting he intended to pursue prosecutions without regard for evidence or facts. According to the Washington Post, he also wants to investigate figures in his administration who he considers disloyal to him, including John Kelly, his former chief of staff; William Barr, his former attorney general; and Gen. Mark Milley, the former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. (Mr. Trump separately suggested that General Milley be executed for treason.)

As Mr. Kelly told the Post: “There is no doubt in my mind that he is going to go after the people who have turned against him.

Mr. Trump has also repeatedly said his prosecutions are unlike any others. In fact, there are numerous examples of politicians, from both parties, who have been prosecuted, and in some cases convicted, during their candidacy. Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry, a Republican, ran for president in 2016 while under indictment for abuse of power. (Those charges were later dismissed.) Sen. Robert Menendez, Democrat of New Jersey, has been indicted on federal corruption charges and may run for reelection as an independent.

The former president is singular on one point: even if he accuses others of distorting the judicial system, it is he who constantly demeans and denigrates the role of the courts and the exercise of due process. Republican Party leaders, echoing the views of Mr. Trump's staunch supporters, lined up behind him, indicating that they would continue to support his candidacy even though he was a convicted felon.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/04/17/opinion/donald-trump-trial.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos