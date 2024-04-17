Narendra Modi is India's biggest problem, says MP Stalin | Chennai News





Chief Minister MK Stalin declared the Prime Minister on Tuesday Narendra Modi This is the biggest problem India is currently facing. Speaking at a public meeting at Padappai near Chennai to campaign for Sriperumbudur DMK candidate TR Baalu ​​and Kancheepuram candidate G Selvam, Stalin accused Modi of creating problems for the states.

Modi, who was CM of Gujarat for 12 years, dislikes states after becoming PM. What did he say when he became Prime Minister? As CM, he knew the problems faced by the states as well as the problems of the nation. But now what is he doing? By using governors, Modi is the one giving states trouble. For the whole country, Modi is the biggest problem, he said.

Stalin said that under Modis rule, people's lives had become miserable. Modi, who holds such a high position, is involved in divisive politics. Has Modi ever dedicated time for the welfare of the people? People will have problems, but under Modi's regime their whole life has become problematic, Stalin said. Earlier in the morning, Stalin took part in a road show in Kolathur and Villivakkam. The roadshow, the first of his campaign, proved to be a crowd-pleaser. Recently, BJP state president K Annamalai had challenged Stalin and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami to organize a roadshow to show their strength to the masses.

Stalin started from Kolathur to campaign for North Chennai candidate Kalanidhi Veerasamy and ended his campaign in Villivakkam, where he campaigned for Central Chennai candidate Daya nidhi Maran. People gathered in large numbers as Stalin waved at them from an open jeep. Folk art and traditional art programs were held at several locations along its route. Stages were set up on which the successful projects of the state governments were showcased. In the middle of the campaign, Stalin met football players, greeted them and kicked a ball to inaugurate a local match.

R Venkat, a resident working as an executive in a BPO who attended the roadshow, said, “The huge crowd is an indication that Stalin has influence in Kolathur.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/chennai/narendra-modi-is-indias-biggest-problem-says-m-k-stalin/articleshow/109362744.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos