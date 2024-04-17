Donald Trump begins to “unravel” Mary Trump





Donald Trump's niece Mary Trump said the former president's psyche was starting to “unravel” as his secret trial continued.

Jury selection in the first criminal trial of a former president began Monday. The first seven jurors were seated Tuesday and 11 more are scheduled to be sworn in before opening statements begin.

It is the first of Trump's four criminal cases to go to trial, and it could be the only one to reach a verdict before voters decide whether to grant the presumptive Republican nominee a second term in November.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records, part of an alleged attempt to bury stories of extramarital sex during the 2016 presidential campaign. If convicted, he faces up to four years in prison, but there is no guarantee he will spend time behind bars.

In an article on Substack, Mary Trump, a psychologist, wrote that Trump probably feels constrained by the rules imposed on him in the Manhattan courtroom.

“Per the judge's instructions, Donald will be stuck in this New York courtroom at least four days a week and eight hours a day,” she wrote. “He is not free to come and go as he pleases.”

He probably feels “like he's being targeted for extraordinary punishment, but that's because he's rarely found himself in a situation in which he has no control over the narrative or the proceedings,” he said. -she writes.

Her uncle, she added, “doesn't handle it well when he feels like the walls are closing in on him. He panics – and acts out – when he feels upset because he rarely has. “

Because he can't speak reluctantly, she wrote that some of Trump's traits — “like his bluntness, his temper, his sense of resentment” — will appear very differently in the courtroom.

“He will be seen as rude, weak and incapable of self-control when bound by the same rules we must abide by,” she wrote.

“There's a reason he tried to delay this case until the eleventh hour. Even after a day, it was clear that Donald was not coping well. He is suffering from severe psychological trauma. The narcissistic injury he is suffering from right now is essentially short-circuiting him.

Newsweek reached out to a Trump spokesperson for comment via email.

Mary Trump also questioned why none of her family attended the debates to support Trump.

“Being in a courtroom day after day is extremely exhausting for the accused, and facing it without emotional support could be potentially debilitating,” she wrote.

“He's also going to be bored out of his mind. The fact that he's dealing with this completely alone – no family, no friends, to the extent that he even has friends – is telling on so many different levels, and that's going to play into in the kinds of stressors – the lack of control, the lack of respect, the boredom – that he will experience relentlessly, almost daily.

