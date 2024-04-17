Politics
BBC Scotland called out for Boris Johnson's blatant gaffe
On Reporting Scotland on Tuesday evening, the BBC reported that Johnson was among Tory MPs to vote against Rishi Sunak's decision to permanently ban smoking for anyone born in 2009 or later.
The BBC presenter told viewers: MPs have overwhelmingly backed plans to ban anyone born after 2009 from buying cigarettes, ensuring it becomes law.
The legislation championed by the Prime Minister aims to create a smoke-free generation.
However, several leading Conservative MPs voted against the measures, including Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, or abstained, including Scottish Secretary Alister Jack.
Although Truss voted against the bill and Jack abstained, Johnson has not been an MP since June 2023.
The former Conservative leader resigned his seat in disgrace ten months ago after being found guilty of deliberately and repeatedly misleading Parliament over the party scandal.
The pro-independence Twitter account MSM Monitor highlighted the incident on social media.
He said the BBC had told Reporting Scotland viewers that Boris Johnson was one of the leading Conservative MPs to vote against the smoking ban.
Really? Johnson resigned as an MP last June, the story continues.
Maybe it's time to stop obsessing over JK Rowling's tweets and focus on the news instead.
The BBC was asked for comment and whether it would issue a correction.
Johnson spoke out against the smoking ban, telling a Conservative conference in Canada that it was “absolutely crazy” for Winston Churchill's party. [to want] to ban cigars.
On Tuesday evening, in the Commons, MPs voted by 383 votes to 67, with a majority of 316, to give the tobacco and vaping bill a second reading.
The legislation, seen by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as a key part of his long-term legacy, would make it illegal to sell tobacco products to anyone born after January 1, 2009, in a bid to create a tobacco-free generation.
It does not criminalize current smokers, but aims to prevent harm caused by smoking, one of the leading causes of preventable disease and death in the UK.
Conservative MPs were given a free vote on the bill, meaning those who voted against the government's position will not be punished.
This allowed sitting ministers, including business secretary and future Conservative leadership candidate Kemi Badenoch, to publicly reveal that they would vote to reject the bill.
The principle of equality before the law is fundamental. This underpins many of my personal beliefs, Badenoch wrote on Twitter/X before the vote.
We should not treat legally competent adults differently in this way, where people born within a day of each other will have definitively different rights.
Another potential candidate for the leadership of the Conservative Party, former Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick, has also spoken out against the policy.
He tweeted: I believe in personal freedom. Let's educate more and prohibit less.
I also believe in the principle of equality before the law. A gradual ban on smoking would be an affront to this situation. I will therefore vote against the Tobacco and Vapes bill.
They were joined by Foreign Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan, who said she hoped MPs could make amendments that would make the law more likely to deter young smokers without removing adults' freedom of choice.
The list of divisions showed that 57 Conservative MPs voted against the second reading of the Tobacco and Vapes Bill, while 178 voted to support it.
A total of 106 Conservative MPs, including Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross and House of Commons leader Penny Mordaunt, abstained.
Several serving ministers voted against, including Cabinet Office Minister Alex Burghart, Northern Ireland Minister Steve Baker, Culture Minister Julia Lopez and Communities Minister Lee Rowley.
However, Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting confirmed Labor's full support for the bill and added that his party was only too happy to defend the Health Secretary against the siren voices of large tobacco groups gathered on the conservative benches.
Health Secretary Victoria Atkins said she understood her colleagues' concerns about freedom of choice and admitted the Tories were not in the habit of banning certain things, but warned the Commons that There was no freedom in dependence.
