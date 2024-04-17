Donald Trump brags about having 'stormed out' of court





Donald Trump's campaign team sent out a fundraising email boasting that the former president had “stormed out” of court proceedings on Monday, although he did not do so.

Trump is set to become the first former US president to be tried on criminal charges, as jury selection began Monday in the trial aimed at determining whether the former president broke the law by donating money secret to adult film actor Stormy Daniels during her 2016 presidential campaign.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg accused Trump of falsifying business records after a grand jury issued a 34-count indictment against him related to the payment, which his office said targeted to prevent Daniels from speaking publicly about her allegations of having an affair with Trump.

Trump, who secured enough delegates to become the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, has denied ever having an affair with Daniels. He has pleaded not guilty to all 34 charges and maintains his innocence in each of his criminal cases. He accused Bragg of targeting him for political purposes, calling the lawsuit a form of election interference.

Former President Donald Trump attends a rally in Erie, Pennsylvania, July 29, 2023. Trump's campaign sent a fundraising email Tuesday claiming he stormed out of court in the middle of his silent trial for payment of money. Former President Donald Trump attends a rally in Erie, Pennsylvania, July 29, 2023. Trump's campaign sent a fundraising email Tuesday claiming he stormed out of court in the middle of his silent trial for payment of money. Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

On Tuesday, the Trump campaign sought to capitalize on the lawsuit, angering his supporters who largely support his claims that he was unfairly targeted by the justice system. They sent a fundraising email claiming he had “stormed out” of the trial.

“I stormed out of BIDEN'S KANGAROO COURT YESTERDAY! What I was FORCED to endure would make any patriotic American SICK,” the email read.

However, Trump did not actually leave the court during jury selection on Monday, although he has done so during other court appearances in the past, including during his civil business fraud trial in October and January. It remains unclear whether the email referred to a separate moment in the courtroom.

The email asks Trump supporters to donate to his campaign before he is “taken back to court,” adding that only their support can get him through “these dark days.”

It was sent by the Trump National Committee, a joint fundraising account between the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee (RNC).

Newsweek reached out to the Trump campaign for comment via email.

Some critics noted on social media that Trump did not storm out of court. According to a report from Maggie Haberman of the New York Times, Trump appeared to be sleeping during Monday's debates. On the publication's live blog, she wrote that “her head keeps dropping and her mouth relaxes.”

“Trump, who is currently sleeping through his trial, is also fundraising to find out how he got off with a bang,” Jennifer Bendery, senior politics reporter at The Huffington Post, wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

“Another lie that never happened. Sleepy Don must present himself as a fake tough guy to the cult, when all he did was sit quietly, fall asleep twice, then left when it was over to whine and cry,” wrote Ron Filipkowski. , lawyer and editor-in-chief of MeidasTouch, sharing a similar fundraising email including the same claim Monday evening.

