PTI censures Sher Afzal Marwat over allegations of Saudi involvement in Imran's alleged ouster – Pakistan





The PTI on Wednesday censored and distanced itself from party chief Sher Afzal Marwat's remarks regarding Saudi Arabia's alleged involvement in toppling former Prime Minister Imran Khan's government in 2022.

At the time of his ouster from the highest office, Imran had claimed that the opposition's decision of no confidence was part of an alleged foreign-funded plot against his government, due to his refusal to let the foreign policy of the Pakistan be influenced from abroad. The PTI founder had brandished a letter at a rally on March 27, 2022, days before his ouster, claiming it contained evidence of a foreign plot to overthrow his government.

The former prime minister later alleged that the United States was behind his exit from power, based on a cable received from Pakistan's ambassador to the United States, Asad Majeed, in which the envoy had reported a meeting with the assistant secretary of state for the South and the South. Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu.

Majeed was quoted as saying that Lu had warned that Imran's continued rule, facing a no-confidence vote, would have repercussions on bilateral relations. The Pentagon and State Department have repeatedly rejected the accusations, saying they are unfounded.

In an interview with GTV's G news program on Gharidah a day ago, Marwat addressed the subject and said: These are the two countries, Saudi Arabia and the United States, with whose cooperation the regime change operation took place.

Asked if he was also implicating the Saudi kingdom in the ouster allegation, Marwat doubled down and replied: “Certainly.” Saudi Arabia played the role of intermediary.

He also affirmed that the Saudi government was serving its objectives (those of the United States) in the region according to its orientations.

The remarks coincided with the visit of a high-level Saudi delegation led by Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

This portion of the interview was not included in the full broadcast posted to the GTV News YouTube channel.

Marwat today provided a clarification of his remarks, saying they were based on his personal opinion. I never claimed in my interview that this position had the official support of the PTI, he added.

In response to the matter, the PTI issued a statement saying Marwats' claims were contrary to facts and distanced itself from the allegations.

The PTI said the views presented by Marwat do not represent the party's position and the party does not consider them factual in any way.

He added that Marwats' remarks may reflect his personal opinion, which is in no way supported or endorsed by the PTI management or workers.

The party reiterated Pakistan's close relations with Saudi Arabia, adding that PTI founder Imran highly appreciated the Saudi government and its relations with the people of Pakistan.

The founding president and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman enjoy a relationship of mutual respect, trust and brotherhood.

The PTI said it aims to promote close cooperation and brotherhood between the two countries and has fully played its role in this regard.

Neither Imran Khan nor the PTI have such an opinion on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, PTI leader Zulfi Bukhari said, adding that the party has no reason to say or believe in any intervention by the kingdom .

Meanwhile, PTI leader Asad Qaiser said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were united by common values, culture and vision for regional peace and prosperity.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1828014/pti-censures-sher-afzal-marwat-over-claims-of-saudi-involvement-in-imrans-alleged-ouster The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos