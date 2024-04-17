Hamas leader Haniyeh to visit Turkey this weekend: Erdogan





ISTANBUL: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that he would welcome the head of Palestinian militant group Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh In Türkiye This weekend.

“The leader of the Palestinian cause will be my guest this weekend,” Erdogan, an outspoken critic of Israel's conflict in Gaza, told lawmakers.

“Even if only I, Tayyip Erdogan, stays, I will continue as long as God gives me my life, to defend the Palestinian struggle and to be the voice of the oppressed Palestinian people,” the president declared, calling Hamas a “group of resistance”. “.

Erdogan did not specify where he would meet the Hamas political leader, but NTV television reported that they would hold talks on Saturday at Dolmabahçe Palace in Istanbul.

Their last meeting took place in July 2023, when Erdogan received Haniyeh and Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas at the presidential palace in Ankara.

But Haniyeh met with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Turkey on January 2, the government said.

Erdogan has been one of Israel's most vocal critics since the start of the Gaza war, sparked by the militant group's attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

The attack cost the lives of 1,170 people, most of them civilians, according to Israeli figures. Hamas also captured hostages, many of whom are believed to still be in Gaza.

Israel responded with a ground and air offensive that, according to the Health Ministry in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip, killed at least 33,899 people, mostly women and children.

Qatar, mediator between Israel and Hamas, admitted on Wednesday that negotiations aimed at ceasing hostilities in Gaza and freeing the hostages were “at a standstill”.

The Turkish leader established friendly ties with Qatar-based Haniyeh.

Last week, Erdogan offered his condolences to Haniyeh, 62, over the deaths of his three sons and some of his grandchildren in an Israeli strike in Gaza.

Erdogan called Israel a “terrorist state” and accused it of carrying out “genocide” in Gaza. He called Hamas “liberators” or “mujahideen” who are fighting for their land.

