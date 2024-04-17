German-Chinese relations: “Scholz won’t go very far with this”



According to Asia expert Shi-Kupfer, Germany's influence on Chinese leadership is “not substantial.” Chancellor Scholz failed to achieve fair trade relations – and China also followed its own interests in the war in Ukraine.

tagesschau.de: Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed to Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz the importance of German-Chinese trade, which guarantees stable relations, poses no risks and opens up future opportunities. In the broadest sense, this is also how the CEOs of Mercedes Benz and BMW approached the issue. ARD dismissed. It appears that trade relations are going well. Do you share the impression?

Kristin Shi-Kupfer: The impression should only be shared to a limited extent. It is striking that Xi and the German representatives on the board tried to emphasize the positive aspects for different reasons.

Despite diversification and risk reduction efforts, individual companies still see good business opportunities in China. Overall, German investment has increased somewhat, but so have problems. The latest flash survey from the Foreign Chamber of Commerce outlines problems that remain and have not improved, particularly regarding the disadvantage of foreign companies in market access or public tenders.

And then there is the problem that the Chancellor addressed much more clearly the day before in Shanghai: the People's Republic of China offers excess capacity, for example in the field of electromobility, at dumping prices on the European market.

The demands are “little taken into account”

tagesschau.de: Do you feel that the demand for fair competition in the People's Republic has been met?

Shi-Kupfer: They are heard, but it seems to me: little heard. And whether they are understood is another question – and whether it leads to changes in economic policy is yet another question. That doesn't seem to be the case to me. In private media and on so-called social networks, reference is made to a disagreement between Scholz and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, who threatened at almost the same time to take EU measures against the People's Republic. There is a contradiction between them, and Scholz's visit to twelve business leaders shows that China is still needed and that “reducing risks” is neither realistic nor sensible.

To the person Kristin Shi-Kupfer is a professor at the Institute for Chinese Studies at the University of Trier and a senior research associate at the Mercator Institute for Chinese Studies.

“There are obviously differences within the government”

tagesschau.de: This difference also exists within the federal government. The State Department released a China strategy last year accusing China of seeking to increase the West's dependence on manufacturing. The chancellor adopts a softer tone. Do any differences appear here?

Shi-Kupfer: The China Strategy was a necessary process to establish at least a rough framework within the federal government regarding priorities in relations with China. But it is clear that there are differences within the government. This is also noticeable in China.

The pro-Chinese channel Hong Kong Satellite Television writes on the Chinese platform Weibo with a sarcastic tone and with reference to – fictitious – information from German media according to which Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Economy Minister Robert Habeck are stayed home because all they did was cause trouble for Scholz. This disunity over China certainly doesn't help – but this also applies to disunity within the European Union.

“A not entirely understandable concern”

tagesschau.de: What is the Chancellor achieving with his somewhat withdrawn approach?

Shi-Kupfer: He doesn't get very far with this. Scholz seems to be motivated by a concern that I don't entirely understand: not to unnecessarily alienate the Chinese government, given China's importance to certain industries. We are talking about mutual interdependence. There is a critical dependence on certain raw materials or chemicals, but China also continues to be interested in foreign and German investment.

And it seems that the EU's punitive measures on trade would have an impact and would certainly be harmful, as would the restrictions imposed on Chinese digital companies in the European market. In this area, the federal government could and should set clearer conditions for China, just as the European Commission is doing.

“The Chinese government does not talk about it openly”

tagesschau.de: Geopolitical issues between Scholz and Xi included, among other things, China's position in the war against Ukraine. Here, the Chinese president told Scholz that China was not a party in this context. Isn't that a rather euphemistic representation?

Shi-Kupfer: The Chinese translation indicated that China was not a directly involved party. But in reality, this ignores China's support for Russia, whether by expanding trade with Russia, or by supplying, for example, drones, aircraft engines or other machine parts which will be used for war equipment such as missiles, which helps Russia endure this conflict and remain as it is now. China is covering this up with this wording and it is something the Chinese government does not talk about openly.

tagesschau.de: What strategy is China pursuing in this war?

Shi-Kupfer: From the Chinese government's point of view, the war is in its interest. A long-lasting, non-escalating conflict binds the US and European governments and limits their ability to deal with the tense situation in the South China Sea – with claims that China also makes towards Taiwan and other regions.

If the war in Ukraine further escalates and sanctions against Russia become even harsher, China could come under even greater scrutiny due to its support for Russia. I do not want to deny that the Chinese government is also interested in a peace agreement. But from a geopolitical perspective, China is certainly not unhappy with the ongoing conflict.

Ambitions in the wake of the war in Ukraine

tagesschau.de: But is the goal primarily to expand influence in the South Pacific region, including the subordination of Taiwan?

Shi-Kupfer: Let's imagine that there is an escalation – even involuntary – in the Taiwan Strait. Liberal democracies, which are not only involved in the war between Russia and Ukraine, but also in the Middle East, would then have a resource problem and probably also domestic political difficulties to justify further involvement. In this wake, China may continue to pursue its increasingly aggressive and provocative ambitions towards Taiwan and the South China Sea.

“No substantial influence”

tagesschau.de: Some observers praise Scholz for persuading China to warn Russia against using nuclear weapons in the Ukraine war. So, does he have some form of influence over Xi?

Shi-Kupfer: I don't think the German federal government can actually exert substantial influence over China. Official reports are surprisingly positive about the Chancellor, who is portrayed in a very friendly manner. Also on social media, we hear not only nationalist voices, but also a diverse and curious vision of Germany that goes far beyond the economy and also concerns social development.

But fundamentally, it is in China's primary interest that the conflict does not escalate, because that would force the Chinese government to take a very clear position. And unlike Russia, the People's Republic does not want to completely break with the international community and would like to avoid the sanctions which would then probably be necessary. However, Germany, the EU and the United States can continue to support this project. This is also reflected in Xi's statement at the beginning of the conversation with Scholz.

