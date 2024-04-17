Sentences in Cypher case will be postponed, FIA warns





ISLAMABAD:

The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday asked the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) prosecutor to start presenting his arguments in the Cypher case from Wednesday and that if he needed more time, the court would suspend the sentences of the convicted.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb were hearing PTI founding president Imran Khan and party vice-president Shah Mahmood Qureshi against their conviction in the Cypher case.

Lawyer Salman Safdar representing Imran and FIA special prosecutor Hamid Ali Shah appeared before the court.

Safdar argued that the diplomatic cable was received by Prime Minister Azam Khan's then principal secretary and the prosecution had not been able to determine whether or not he handed it over to the Prime Minister of the time, Imran.

He added that his position was that the copy of the document was lost in the Prime Minister's office and this was also what Azam had corroborated.

Safdar further told the court that according to the mechanism, if the figure was lost, it was necessary to report it to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

A departmental investigation followed by senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, but this did not take place.

Read more: Imran and Qureshi's remand extended

Furthermore, he said the Foreign Ministry should have sent a reminder, but it never arrived.

The lawyer added that the Prime Minister's Office informed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the loss of the document on March 28, 2022.

He added that the Foreign Ministry should have immediately informed the Intelligence Bureau of the developments, but it failed to do so.

Safdar said if the main allegation had not been proven, then the charge of negligence could not be sustained.

“What I'm saying is there's nothing in the record indicating that the copy of the figure was given to us.”

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb asked why this charge of negligence or “deliberate” loss of the copy of the document was not leveled against Azam.

Safdar responded that the charge was against the suspect. However, he added that the case was spoiled when the suspect was turned into a witness.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb pointed out that the security of the cipher was such that no one could see it, and asked whether anyone had seen the document or not.

The lawyer responded in the negative, saying that even he had not seen it yet. He added that no witness had said anything regarding his text.

Safdar argued that procedure was not followed before Azam was made a witness. He noted that Azam was one of the persons named in the FIR of the case and that was the reason why his statement was not valid.

He added that when Azam's statement was recorded under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code, there was no right of cross-examination.

The lawyer claimed that Azam was turned into a witness after being pardoned without following proper procedure.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb remarked that the court took Safdar's argument very seriously.

Speaking to Safdar, IHC Chief Justice Farooq asked him to inform the court of something on the basis of which it should accept his arguments.

“Will Azam Khan's return after his disappearance and his statement have any effect? » he asked.

Safdar concluded his argument by saying that Azam's statement was unreliable.

The FIA ​​prosecutor asked the court to give him three to four days to prepare his pleading.

However, the court rejected the request and ordered the prosecutor to present arguments starting Wednesday.

The court told the prosecutor that if you wanted more time, the court would suspend the sentences on Wednesday. He said the prosecutor can then take as much time as he wants.

Later, the IHC adjourned the hearing of the pleas till Wednesday.

