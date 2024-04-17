INDONESIA Former President Megawati in court against Widodo's son's election





Sukarno's daughter, who heads the PDI-P, the party to which outgoing President Joko Widodo belongs, has asked the Constitutional Court to allow her to act as “amicus curiae” in a court case that could prevent Gibran Rakabuming Raka to take office. as vice president after his running mate, Gen. Prabowo Subianto, won the presidency.

Jakarta (AsiaNews) – Former Indonesian President Megawati Soekarnoputri yesterday filed a petition with the Constitutional Court of Indonesia to act as an “amicus curiae” (friend of the court) to offer information, expertise or insight into a legal dispute surrounding last February's presidential election. . According to commentators, Megawati, leader of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), hopes to prevent Gibran Rakabuming Raka, son of outgoing President Joko Widodo (member of the PDI-P), from becoming vice-president. Gibran was elected along with General Prabowo Subianto, the current defense minister, who is accused of crimes against humanity in relation to the repression of Timor Leste's struggle for independence in the 1980s and 1990s. Gibran, 36, was only able to take part in the elections thanks to the change in the electoral law which imposed an age limit of 40 for the highest offices in the country. In the end, the Prabowo and Gibran list won a landslide victory with 58 percent of the vote and is expected to take the presidency and vice-presidency in October. After the announcement of the election results, the other parties (Ganjar Pranowo and Mahfud Md, supported by Megawati's PDI-P, and Anies Baswedan and Muhaimin Iskandar) launched legal action to disqualify Widodo's son, for cause of nepotism and abuse of power. Four student organizations from different law faculties also staged protests and filed petitions with the Constitutional Court seeking friends the tribunal Status. “We submitted briefs to show our moral responsibility and concern as law students in the presidential election process,” said a representative of a student group. In the petition presented by Hasto Kristiyanto, on behalf of the PDI-P and Megawati Soekarnoputri, the eldest daughter of Indonesia's first president Sukarno, the court is asked to examine the ethics of the situation since “their decision will seriously affect the future of the state and nation. » However, for Habiburohmand, who represents the Prabowo-Gibran coalition, Megawati's decision will not succeed in “seriously influencing” the court because the amicus curiae request is in his opinion illegal. “Megawati belongs to the PDI-P and comes from one of the two camps in question, so her request is illegitimate,” Habiburohmand said. For some Indonesian voters, the legal action is politically motivated, led by candidates who lost the elections and who want the creation of a parliamentary commission of inquiry into the electoral process. This attempt has failed so far due to the reluctance of political parties to open an investigation.

