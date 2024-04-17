Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Elon Musk to announce historic electric vehicle deal • Carbon credits

The two famous and powerful global personalities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Elon Musk, will meet in India on April 22. Their camaraderie began in 2015 and Musk, a self-proclaimed big fan of Modi, has ambitious plans to bring Tesla to India.

Speculation is rife on the EV deal, with analysts assessing its potential impact on the Indian economy and identifying potential beneficiaries. Everyone is eagerly waiting for Musk and Modi's announcement to see what they will reveal.

Anticipation Builds: What to Expect from the Epic Modi-Musk Encounter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Elon Musk during a political visit to the United States in June 2023. That time, Musk said:

I have no doubt that Tesla will be in India…as soon as possible.

In April 2024, there are strong indications that Tesla will finally enter the Indian automobile market. Musk himself confirmed his visit to India and his excitement to meet the Indian Prime Minister via X.

According to news, Tesla, the electric vehicle giant, will debut in the country. This much-anticipated meeting could reveal a game-changing partnership poised to revolutionize India's transport sector.

The deal between Tesla and the Indian government is extremely promising for both parties. This represents an important step for India in achieving its ambitious goals of electrifying its vehicle fleet and combating air pollution. Tesla's entry into the Indian market is expected to boost the adoption of electric vehicles and drive investment in the renewable energy landscape.

India offers Tesla a large market full of potential. With a population exceeding 1.3 billion, it offers Tesla a lucrative opportunity to expand its global presence and increase sales of its electric vehicles.

Additionally, India's ambitious renewable energy goals and supportive government policies create an enabling environment for Tesla's success.

To summarize:

The entry of Tesla will directly and indirectly improve the economy of the country.

Stimulate new employment opportunities through the establishment of long-term operation of factories.

Better localization of Tesla vehicles will reduce prices, making electric vehicles more affordable for Indian consumers.

However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made his vision clear by noting:

Anyone who wants to invest can do so, but it must be built by Indians so that the youth of my country have jobs.

Report on Projected Growth of Electric Vehicles in India till 2022-2030

Getting Ready: Tesla's Bold $500 Million Investment Plan for India's Electric Vehicle Industry

Musk expressed his desire to introduce Tesla vehicles in India a long time ago. However, he also emphasized that “India has the highest import duties in the world, by far of any major country.”

Here's an overview of the regulatory framework for electric vehicle manufacturers in India

Investment and Manufacturing Requirements for Global Businesses

The EV policy recently introduced by the Indian government aligns with the company's objectives, but it comes with specific requirements that must be met. They are:

Global companies entering the Indian electric vehicle market are required to invest a minimum of Rs 4,150 crore to set up electric vehicle manufacturing plants.

There is no investment cap, but companies have three years to start manufacturing electric cars locally.

Within five years, they must incorporate at least 50% locally produced parts, of which 25% must be made in India by the third year.

The government will allow the import of completely built-up (CBU) electric cars with a minimum value of $35,000 (Rs. 29.2 lakh), including cost, insurance and freight.

Currently, Tata Motors dominates the local electric vehicle market, closely followed by MG Motor India and Mahindra & Mahindra.

Tesla's unique situation for the Indian market

You're herecan import a limited number of electric cars into Indiaat a reduced tax rate of 15% if they invest at least USD 500 millionand establish manufacturing plants within three years; otherwise, the tax rate is 70%.

In 2021, Tesla contacted the Indian government to request customs duty reductions on the import of its vehicles. Elon Musk said in 2022 that Tesla would not start manufacturing in India unless it was allowed to sell and service its cars there. He had already mentioned the possibility of setting up a manufacturing unit in India, depending on the performance of his imported vehicles.

The Tesla Advantage: Succeeding in India's Booming Electric Vehicle Landscape

The rapidly growing Indian electric vehicle market provides an opportunity for Tesla to expand its presence in the global market and enhance its brand value.

A market research report carried out by INSIDEEVs indicated that in 2023:

Tesla has produced more than 1.84 million electric vehicles worldwide and delivered more than 1.8 million electric vehicles to its customers.

This means that production increased by 35% and deliveries increased by 38% in just one year.

Additionally, in the fourth quarter, Tesla produced a global total of 494,989 electric cars, an increase of 13% from the previous year.

Recent results reveal a slower year-over-year growth rate and highlight serious competition from Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD. Despite Tesla's impressive Q4 results, BYD beat them to the punch by offering more low-cost BEVs (priced at $10,000). This is a sign of intense competition in 2024 and beyond.

Some media reports suggest that this year Tesla shares have fallen more than 30%. It saw a sharp decline earlier this week after the company abandoned plans to develop a low-cost electric vehicle. But Musk denied this. To support the falling stock, he had to market Tesla's robotaxi.

SO,

Musk's plan to bring Tesla to India could be a ray of hope amid the company's declining sales and stock value.

Anticipation is high for the introduction of Tesla's famous electric cars like the Model S, Model 3 and Model X on Indian roads.

Tesla Model S/X/3/Y Total Projected Deliveries, Cybertruck Quarterly Report from 2015 to 2023

Additionally, Santosh Iyer, Managing Director and CEO of Mercedes in India, discussed the global influx of electric vehicles in the country with leading newspaper, The Times of India (TOI). He noted,

Our electric vehicle charging bays will be open to Tesla cars, just as they are for electric vehicles from any other brand.

In India, Mercedes Benz has a network of 116 charging stations across 36 locations and sells electric vehicles through dealerships.

Additionally, expectations are growing for Tesla's cutting-edge lithium battery technology and autonomous driving capabilities to redefine the Indian automobile industry.

Based on these speculations, it is evident that a partnership between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Elon Musk could significantly improve net zero emissions targets. Tesla's technological expertise, combined with the vast potential of the Indian market, can accelerate the transition to a cleaner, greener future.