Politics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Elon Musk to announce historic electric vehicle deal • Carbon credits
The two famous and powerful global personalities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Elon Musk, will meet in India on April 22. Their camaraderie began in 2015 and Musk, a self-proclaimed big fan of Modi, has ambitious plans to bring Tesla to India.
Speculation is rife on the EV deal, with analysts assessing its potential impact on the Indian economy and identifying potential beneficiaries. Everyone is eagerly waiting for Musk and Modi's announcement to see what they will reveal.
Anticipation Builds: What to Expect from the Epic Modi-Musk Encounter
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Elon Musk during a political visit to the United States in June 2023. That time, Musk said:
I have no doubt that Tesla will be in India…as soon as possible.
In April 2024, there are strong indications that Tesla will finally enter the Indian automobile market. Musk himself confirmed his visit to India and his excitement to meet the Indian Prime Minister via X.
According to news, Tesla, the electric vehicle giant, will debut in the country. This much-anticipated meeting could reveal a game-changing partnership poised to revolutionize India's transport sector.
The deal between Tesla and the Indian government is extremely promising for both parties. This represents an important step for India in achieving its ambitious goals of electrifying its vehicle fleet and combating air pollution. Tesla's entry into the Indian market is expected to boost the adoption of electric vehicles and drive investment in the renewable energy landscape.
India offers Tesla a large market full of potential. With a population exceeding 1.3 billion, it offers Tesla a lucrative opportunity to expand its global presence and increase sales of its electric vehicles.
Additionally, India's ambitious renewable energy goals and supportive government policies create an enabling environment for Tesla's success.
To summarize:
- The entry of Tesla will directly and indirectly improve the economy of the country.
- Stimulate new employment opportunities through the establishment of long-term operation of factories.
- Better localization of Tesla vehicles will reduce prices, making electric vehicles more affordable for Indian consumers.
However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made his vision clear by noting:
Anyone who wants to invest can do so, but it must be built by Indians so that the youth of my country have jobs.
Report on Projected Growth of Electric Vehicles in India till 2022-2030
source: statesman
Getting Ready: Tesla's Bold $500 Million Investment Plan for India's Electric Vehicle Industry
Musk expressed his desire to introduce Tesla vehicles in India a long time ago. However, he also emphasized that “India has the highest import duties in the world, by far of any major country.”
Here's an overview of the regulatory framework for electric vehicle manufacturers in India
Investment and Manufacturing Requirements for Global Businesses
The EV policy recently introduced by the Indian government aligns with the company's objectives, but it comes with specific requirements that must be met. They are:
- Global companies entering the Indian electric vehicle market are required to invest a minimum of Rs 4,150 crore to set up electric vehicle manufacturing plants.
- There is no investment cap, but companies have three years to start manufacturing electric cars locally.
- Within five years, they must incorporate at least 50% locally produced parts, of which 25% must be made in India by the third year.
- The government will allow the import of completely built-up (CBU) electric cars with a minimum value of $35,000 (Rs. 29.2 lakh), including cost, insurance and freight.
Currently, Tata Motors dominates the local electric vehicle market, closely followed by MG Motor India and Mahindra & Mahindra.
Tesla's unique situation for the Indian market
You're herecan import a limited number of electric cars into Indiaat a reduced tax rate of 15% if they invest at least USD 500 millionand establish manufacturing plants within three years; otherwise, the tax rate is 70%.
In 2021, Tesla contacted the Indian government to request customs duty reductions on the import of its vehicles. Elon Musk said in 2022 that Tesla would not start manufacturing in India unless it was allowed to sell and service its cars there. He had already mentioned the possibility of setting up a manufacturing unit in India, depending on the performance of his imported vehicles.
The Tesla Advantage: Succeeding in India's Booming Electric Vehicle Landscape
The rapidly growing Indian electric vehicle market provides an opportunity for Tesla to expand its presence in the global market and enhance its brand value.
A market research report carried out by INSIDEEVs indicated that in 2023:
- Tesla has produced more than 1.84 million electric vehicles worldwide and delivered more than 1.8 million electric vehicles to its customers.
- This means that production increased by 35% and deliveries increased by 38% in just one year.
- Additionally, in the fourth quarter, Tesla produced a global total of 494,989 electric cars, an increase of 13% from the previous year.
Recent results reveal a slower year-over-year growth rate and highlight serious competition from Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD. Despite Tesla's impressive Q4 results, BYD beat them to the punch by offering more low-cost BEVs (priced at $10,000). This is a sign of intense competition in 2024 and beyond.
Some media reports suggest that this year Tesla shares have fallen more than 30%. It saw a sharp decline earlier this week after the company abandoned plans to develop a low-cost electric vehicle. But Musk denied this. To support the falling stock, he had to market Tesla's robotaxi.
SO,
- Musk's plan to bring Tesla to India could be a ray of hope amid the company's declining sales and stock value.
- Anticipation is high for the introduction of Tesla's famous electric cars like the Model S, Model 3 and Model X on Indian roads.
Tesla Model S/X/3/Y Total Projected Deliveries, Cybertruck Quarterly Report from 2015 to 2023
source: insideevs
Additionally, Santosh Iyer, Managing Director and CEO of Mercedes in India, discussed the global influx of electric vehicles in the country with leading newspaper, The Times of India (TOI). He noted,
Our electric vehicle charging bays will be open to Tesla cars, just as they are for electric vehicles from any other brand.
In India, Mercedes Benz has a network of 116 charging stations across 36 locations and sells electric vehicles through dealerships.
Additionally, expectations are growing for Tesla's cutting-edge lithium battery technology and autonomous driving capabilities to redefine the Indian automobile industry.
Based on these speculations, it is evident that a partnership between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Elon Musk could significantly improve net zero emissions targets. Tesla's technological expertise, combined with the vast potential of the Indian market, can accelerate the transition to a cleaner, greener future.
|
Sources
2/ https://carboncredits.com/pm-narendra-modi-and-elon-musk-to-announce-historic-ev-deal/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Intel builds Hala Point, the world's largest neuromorphic system to enable more sustainable AI
- Working together for a healthier and safer world: WHO and IPU renew partnership
- Hamas leader Haniyeh to meet President Erdoan in Türkiye
- Prince Harry officially declares America his new home! | Entertainment
- Sportsradar Trade Analyst – Cricket
- Trail to Triumph – The Collegian
- Public holiday today: BSE and NSE to remain closed for Ram Navami
- Ma Ying-jeou's friend in Taiwan sails against the wind and does Xi's work
- CGR and Legion team up with Seinfeld to promote Netflix film
- DVIDS – News – Washington Air National Guard Innovation Team Hosts First-Ever Innovation Industry Day
- Whooping cough cases increase in parts of Europe, Asia and the US
- A M2.8 earthquake was recorded near Deal, Arkansas.