Politics
War against Gaza: Erdogan compares Hamas to Turkish separatists
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has compared the Palestinian armed movement Hamas to Turkish revolutionary forces, which helped expel foreign armies from Anatolia in the 1920s.
Wednesday's statements in parliament constitute the strongest public support for Hamas from the Turkish leader since the war on Gaza began in October.
“I say it very clearly and openly: Hamas is exactly the same as Kuva-i Milliye [National Forces] in Türkiye during the war of liberation, he said during his speech.
We realize that there is a price to pay for saying this. We know that it is difficult to proclaim rights and truths in such a period.
But let the whole world know, understand and understand: we will not give in, Erdogan added.
Erdogan is expected to meet Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Istanbul on Saturday, according to sources interviewed by Middle East Eye.
The National Forces played an important role during Turkey's War of Independence between 1918 and 1920, using military force to install a nationalist government in Ankara and expelling Greek and Western forces from western Anatolia and the Eastern Thrace, the European part of Turkey.
Parts of the Ottoman Empire, the predecessor state of the Turkish Republic, were occupied by the Western Allies after the Ottoman defeat in World War I.
Turkish military successes during the struggle for independence led by Mustafa Kemal Ataturk paved the way for the abolition of the Ottoman Empire and the establishment of a republic.
Opponents reject the comparison
Erdogan's comments did not go down well with his opponents, who rejected the comparison between Turkish nationalists and Hamas.
Ilhan Uzgel, vice chairman of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), rejected Erdogan's comments, saying there were no similarities between Hamas and Turkish revolutionaries.
Don't use the Revolutionary War as a tool for your ideological preferences, he said. You have paid no price for the Palestinian cause. Your greatest courage was receiving the Medal of Courage from the Jewish lobby.
Turkey imposes export restrictions on Israel following Gaza invasion
Learn more
In his speech, Erdogan insisted that he will be the voice of the oppressed Palestinian people as long as they are alive.
The Turkish leader sharply criticized Israel's invasion of Gaza, which began after a Hamas-led attack on southern Israel that left at least 1,141 people dead.
Erdogan has criticized Israel's subsequent crimes against humanity and genocide, while allowing trade between the two countries to continue.
Erdogan's supporters punished the president in local elections on March 31 for maintaining trade relations by switching allegiance to the Islamist New Welfare Party (YRP) or simply boycotting the vote, resulting in the defeat of his AKP party in the mayoral elections of large cities.
After the results, Ankara halted the export of 54 products to Israel, including cement, steel and construction materials, in early April, citing its responsibility under international law to prevent human rights violations. 'man.
Erdogan on Wednesday expressed anger that his government's past actions against Israel have not been recognized by the general public, while dismissing rumors that Ankara supplied jet fuel to the Israelis.
We will courageously defend Palestine's struggle for independence under all circumstances, he said.
My brethren, remember this; some of our steps may not be visible. We may not be able to explain some of our activities. However, those who speak out and question our sensitivity towards Palestine will sooner or later be embarrassed, dishonored and see what injustice they have committed before history. »
Turkey was one of the first to criticize the Israeli campaign in Gaza. Erdogan called the assault a genocide on October 20, becoming one of the first world leaders to use the term.
The country is also one of the largest humanitarian donors to Gaza, alongside the United Arab Emirates, and has flown dozens of Palestinians from Gaza for medical treatment in Turkish hospitals.
