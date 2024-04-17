A Brief Explanation of Jury Selection for the Defendant, Donald Trump





After two days of jury selection in his first criminal trial, Donald Trump expresses some confusion over the selection process. He complained Wednesday on Truth Social that he thought “STRIKES were supposed to be 'unlimited' when we were picking our jury? I was then told we only had 10, not enough when we were deliberately given the 2nd worst venue in the country. “.

Leaving aside the offbeat capitalization and the grumbling at the scene, let's clarify the rules that anyone sitting in a Manhattan courtroom and paying attention to their own trial should surely understand. Seven jurors have been selected so far and selection resumes Thursday.

First, strikes are unlimited for so-called protests for cause, that is, those aimed at people who cannot be fair or who are not qualified to serve.

Second, the “only 10” complaint concerns simple application of the law, which gives each party 10 of what are called peremptory strikes in prosecutions for level “E” crimes, such as tampering with business cases that Trump is fighting (he has pleaded not guilty). Each side also gets two such warnings for alternate jurors in addition to the regular 12-person jury. Either side can use peremptory strikes to eliminate potential jurors without giving a reason (but not for illegal reasons, such as race).

So whatever the former president was “told” to carry out 10 peremptory strikes, this is not an innovation of the Trump trial but rather the law. He, his lawyers, and anyone else curious enough to check could have done it (and probably did) well before this week.

