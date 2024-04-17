Xi meets German Chancellor, calls for mutual success

BEIJING:



Chinese President Xi Jinping met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the Diaoyutai State Guest House in Beijing on Tuesday, calling on the two sides to promote the distinctive characteristics of mutual benefit and win-win results and achieve successful mutual.

Noting that this year marks the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the China-Germany comprehensive strategic partnership, Xi said that over the past ten years, despite enormous changes in the international landscape, relations Sino-German relations have maintained steady growth, and bilateral cooperation relations have been strengthened and deepened in all fields, providing impetus to the development of the two countries.

Currently, a transformation not seen in a century is accelerating around the world, and humanity faces increasing risks and challenges. These problems cannot be resolved without the cooperation of major countries, Xi said.

As China and Germany are the world's second and third largest economies, respectively, the consolidation and development of their relations has significance beyond the bilateral framework and has a major impact on the Eurasian continent and the entire world, said Mr. Xi, calling The two countries should view and develop their bilateral relations from a long-term strategic perspective and work together to inject more stability and certainty into the world.

He stressed that China and Germany have made major contributions to the progress of human civilization. The two countries have no conflicting fundamental interests and pose no threat to their mutual security. Cooperation between China and Germany benefits not only both sides but also the whole world.

The more unstable the world is, the more the two sides should strengthen the resilience and vitality of their relations, Xi said, calling for joint efforts to maintain the overall direction of cooperation and development in the growing bilateral relations. and stick to the characterization of a comprehensive strategic partnership.

China's policy towards Germany is very stable and consistent, Xi said, noting that the two sides should continue to engage in close exchanges with an open mind and enhance strategic mutual trust. As long as the two sides maintain mutual respect, seek common ground while reserving differences, strengthen exchanges and mutual learning, and pursue win-win cooperation, China-Germany relations will continue to experience solid progress and durable.

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the Diaoyutai state guesthouse in Beijing, China, April 16, 2024. PHOTO: XINHUA

Xi noted that China and Germany's industrial and supply chains are deeply linked and the two countries' markets are highly interdependent. Mutually beneficial cooperation between China and Germany is not a “risk”, but a guarantee of a stable bilateral relationship and an opportunity for the future.

There is enormous potential to be harnessed to pursue win-win cooperation in traditional sectors such as machinery and automobiles, as well as new areas such as green transition, digitalization and artificial intelligence, said Ms. .Xi.

It is important for the two sides to promote win-win aspects of their relations and enable each other to succeed, Xi said, adding that China's exports of electric vehicles, lithium batteries and photovoltaic products have not only enriched global supply and dampened global inflation. pressure, but has also made an important contribution to the global response to climate change and the green and low-carbon transition.

Noting that China and Germany are countries built on industry and both support free trade and economic globalization, Xi said it is important for the two countries to remain vigilant in the face of the rise of protectionism and adopt an objective and dialectical vision on the question of production. capacity from a market and global perspective and on the basis of the laws of economics, and devote more effort to the debate on cooperation.

China adheres to the basic national policy of opening-up and hopes that the German side can provide a fair, transparent, open and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese enterprises in Germany, Xi said.

Noting that China and Germany share many commonalities on the issue of global multipolarity, Xi stressed that a multipolar world is, in essence, a world in which countries with civilizations, systems and different paths respect each other and coexist in peace.

He said China and Germany should carry out independent collaboration on multilateral fronts, push the international community to take concrete measures to better address global challenges such as climate change, unbalanced development and regional conflicts, and make a greater contribution to the balance and stability of the world. world.

For his part, Scholz noted that relations between Germany and China are now in good shape. The two countries maintain close exchanges at all levels and in all fields. The two sides have successfully conducted intergovernmental consultations and high-level dialogues on strategic and financial issues, and will hold a dialogue on climate change and green transition.

Over the past two days, he visited Chongqing and Shanghai with representatives of the German business community and witnessed the great economic progress China has made in recent years, Scholz said. He added that he was particularly impressed by the close and strong cooperation between German and Chinese companies.

In the future, the German side will work with the Chinese side to strengthen bilateral relations, deepen dialogue and cooperation in all fields, and promote people-to-people exchanges in areas such as education and culture, which are important for both countries and for the world. in general, he said.

The German side is ready to strengthen communication and coordination with the Chinese side to jointly combat climate change and other global challenges, is committed to upholding the multilateral international order and promoting peace and development in the world, and disapproves of conflict and confrontation, Scholz said, adding that Germany opposes protectionism and supports free trade.

As an important member of the European Union, Germany is ready to play a positive role in promoting the healthy development of EU-China relations, said Scholz.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz pose for a photo in Beijing, China, April 16, 2024. PHOTO: XINHUA

The two leaders also had an in-depth exchange of views on the Ukraine crisis, noting that China and Germany remain committed to the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter, oppose the use of nuclear weapons or attack on peaceful nuclear facilities and call for efforts to properly resolve the issue of global food security and respect international humanitarian law.

Xi stressed that under the current circumstances, all parties should commit to quickly restoring peace to prevent the conflict from escalating or even spiraling out of control.

To this end, a number of principles must be followed: first, focusing on the general interest of peace and stability rather than seeking selfish gains; second, calm the situation rather than adding fuel to the fire; thirdly, create the conditions necessary for the restoration of peace rather than further aggravating tensions; and fourth, reduce the negative impact on the global economy rather than compromising the stability of global industrial and supply chains.

China is not a party to the Ukraine crisis, but it has always encouraged peace talks in its own way, Xi said. China encourages and supports all efforts conducive to a peaceful resolution of the crisis, and supports the holding, in due course, of an international peace conference recognized by both Russia and Ukraine and ensuring the equal participation of all parties and fair discussions on all peace plans.

China will maintain close communication with all relevant parties, including Germany, on this issue, Xi said.

The two sides also exchanged views on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and other international and regional issues of mutual concern. Both sides shared the view that it is important to implement UN Security Council Resolution 2728, prevent escalation and further deterioration of the situation, ensure unhindered and sustainable humanitarian access in Gaza, to support a rapid settlement of the Palestinian question through negotiations on the basis of a two-state solution and calls on influential countries to play a constructive role in maintaining regional peace and stability, with a view to achieving as soon as possible to a comprehensive, just and lasting solution to the question of Palestine.

After the meeting, Xi and Scholz took a walk and had lunch together, during which they then exchanged views on a wide range of issues.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz take a walk in Beijing, China, April 16, 2024. PHOTO: XINHUA