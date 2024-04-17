“Encourage India and Pakistan to avoid escalation: US responds to PM Modi's remarks on killing terrorists”

The United States has reacted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's latest remarks on terrorism. US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said he would encourage the two countries to find a solution through dialogue.

Recently, Prime Minister Modi and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh told a political rally that “India will not hesitate to kill terrorists at home.” Following their statements, Miller said the United States would not intervene, but: “We encourage India and Pakistan to avoid escalation and find a solution through dialogue,” he added. .

India has repeatedly stressed that it will not tolerate cross-border terrorism and cannot put terrorism aside to improve ties with Islamabad. New Delhi also said it was Islamabad's responsibility to create a conducive atmosphere in which there is no terror, hostility or violence.

India ready to help incapacitated Pakistan, but.': Rajnath Singh

In an interview with ANI, Rajnath Singh said that if Pakistan's intention was clear, it should act decisively against cross-border terrorism.

Further, Miller refrained from discussing “sanctions” against India over the alleged assassination plot of Khalistan terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

He said: “I will never preview any sanctions action, which is not to say there will be any coming, but when you ask me to talk about sanctions, it is something we do not discuss openly “.

New India does not tolerate pain of terrorism but teaches a lesson, says PM Modi

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun is a designated terrorist of India and has repeatedly made threats against India. As per the US Department of Justice indictment, an Indian national, Nikhil Gupta, currently in custody, has been charged with the murder-for-hire of Pannun.

Pannun affair: work with India to hold those responsible accountable, says the United States

The U.S. Department of Justice previously alleged that an Indian government employee, not identified in the indictment filed, recruited Gupta to hire a hitman to assassinate Pannun, which was foiled by the American authorities. Last year, India formed a committee to probe allegations of a foiled assassination plot.

Stage alert!

Livemint Tops Charts as World's Fastest Growing News Site Click here learn more.

Unlock a world of perks! From insightful newsletters to real-time inventory tracking, breaking news and a personalized news feed, it's all here, just a click away! Log in now!

Get all the latest business news, market news, latest events and updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates. More less

Published: April 17, 2024, 08:49 IST

Topics that might interest you

