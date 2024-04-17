Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan warns army chief





'I will not leave Asim Munir as long as I am alive,' says Imran Khan (File)

Islamabad:

Jailed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder and former prime minister Imran Khan on Wednesday alleged that army chief General Asim Munir was directly responsible for the imprisonment of his wife Bushra Bibi.

Bushra Bibi, 49, was convicted in a corruption case as well as an illegal marriage case with Mr Khan, 71, and is currently detained at their residence in Bani Gala, a suburb of Islamabad.

The PTI chief, during a conversation with journalists at Adiala jail where he is currently incarcerated, leveled allegations against the army chief, according to a lengthy article uploaded on the official X account of Mr Khan.

“General Asim Munir was directly involved in the sentence given to my wife,” Mr. Khan said, adding that the judge who sentenced her said he was forced to make the decision.

“If anything happens to my wife, I will not leave Asim Munir, I will not leave Asim Munir as long as I am alive. I will denounce his unconstitutional and illegal steps,” he threatened.

Mr Khan said there was a law of the jungle in the country and everything was done by the “king of the jungle”. “If the king of the jungle wants, all cases of Nawaz Sharif are pardoned, and when he wants, we are punished in three cases in five days,” he asserted.

Mr Khan also said the economy would stabilize not through loans from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), but through investments. “Due to the law of the jungle, there will be no investment in the country. It is a good thing that Saudi Arabia is coming, but the investments will come once the rule of law is restored in the country,” he said.

He also referred to the recent clashes between the police and the army in the Bahawalnagar area of ​​Punjab and said that “the police have been beaten” by violating the law, but the IG (Inspector General of Police) and the viceroy, who oppressed our people, apologized to them. who had beaten up the police.

Mr Khan said the viceroy said after the incident that “they (the police) are our brothers”. He went on to say that “such treatment is meted out to slaves and not to brothers” because those in power beat the police and were also forced to apologize.

He also said that the PTI was prevented from contesting the by-elections. “Right now, facing oppression is Jihad. Our workers must protect every vote, guard the vote,” the former prime minister said.

So far, the military has not responded to the serious allegations.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/if-anything-happens-to-my-wife-ex-pak-pm-imran-khan-warns-army-chief-5463852

