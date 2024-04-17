Michael Cohen explains exactly why Donald Trump's whining to Barron's is comical





Donald Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, said this week that it was comical that the former president was complaining about his secret trial that could prevent him from attending his high school graduation ceremony. teenage son, Barron Trump.

Trump dishonestly twisted Judge Juan Merchan's comment on how the trial was going before deciding whether court can be rescheduled for May 17 for the event by lying that he likely would have been barred from attending, sparking outrage conservatives.

Cohen, however, stressed that he did not know that Trump had attended the graduation of his other children, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump and Tiffany Trump.

I not only find it comical, right, but I find it insulting that this is the big issue, Cohen, who has spent years fixing Trump, said on MeidasTouch Networks' Political Beatdown podcast.

“I missed my 25th birthday and my wife's 50th birthday because I was in Otisville, in part because of things I had done at the direction and for the benefit of Donald Trump,” he recalled .

So, before you start shedding a tear for him, for Barron, and, I'm sure Melania is extremely excited, he's not going to be there, Cohen added. Don't worry, I'm not losing sleep or shedding a tear saying Trump can't go to Barron's graduation.

Michael Cohen says he doesn't know Trump attended his kids' graduation: As for the school here in Manhattan, that was before Trump decided to show up, it's Melania and me who put Barron in school here pic.twitter.com/q8gyqDkq9x

– Acyn (@Acyn) April 16, 2024

Cohen is set to be a star witness in Trump's trial, which began Monday and focuses on allegations that Trump paid hush money before the 2016 election to silence the porn actor Stormy Daniels on their alleged affair.

Trump's former right-hand man was sentenced to three years in prison for lying to Congress, campaign finance violations and other charges related to the payments. He is now a vocal critic of his former boss.

Related…

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/news/michael-cohen-explains-exactly-why-075151781.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos