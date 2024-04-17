Didn't Boris Johnson once say that Brexit would be too “tedious”?

It's a euphemism for the British in Italy who are disappearing into a bureaucratic black hole. Currently, some find themselves without medical coverage or are forced to pay 2,000 euros when they should not pay at all.

One or two people benefited from consular assistance; otherwise there is no public information, no referrals to public services, no support systems… to help resolve a range of breaches of the Withdrawal Agreement.

British citizens in Italy have been stuck in the Brexit quagmire for three years. Even appealing to the European Commission did not improve the situation. Why is no one listening? Perhaps the answers lie in what a journalist told me in 2021; being brutally honest, he said that other people's confusing bureaucratic problems just aren't interesting and most people don't care. And although many of us have now reclaimed our vote in the UK, there are no elected representatives of Britons abroad who might be our best chance of achieving some understanding.

Sheer frustration led a British woman in Italy to write to Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron to speak out in defense of others. (See below). We are waiting for a reaction.

Clarissa Killwick, English teacher, citizens' rights activist and volunteer, Italy

Open letter to Lord Cameron

Dear Lord Cameron,

State health contributions Italy

I am a 74-year-old British citizen, modern languages ​​graduate, teacher and writer who has lived in Italy since 2005. I am writing to you as a member of the support group The Rights of British Citizens in Italy beyond Brexit. I wouldn't call on you if we weren't desperate and I didn't think you could help us. British citizens in Italy, as elsewhere in the EU, have faced numerous bureaucratic nightmares since Brexit. Currently, we are faced with a double problem concerning so-called voluntary contributions which allow those who do not work, are not yet permanent residents or do not have S1 to access state health care:

1) Many beneficiaries of the Withdrawal Agreement are unable to prove their permanent resident status and must pay. This is not a new problem, but the minimum contribution was increased significantly this year, from 387 to 2,000.

2) On 8 March 2024, the UK Government announced that the Italian Government had decided that beneficiaries of the Withdrawal Agreement would no longer be required to pay voluntary contributions, but that payment of the new minimum of 2,000 would still be required .

To demonstrate the seriousness of the situation, here is a comment from another member of our group:

I feel completely alone trying to get help. My cancer medication will run out in two weeks. I have permanent residency but I can't prove it and the UK government's announcement on March 8th doesn't help as my health authorities aren't aware of it and are therefore demanding I pay 2,000. I'm going to have to pay , otherwise I have no health cover and private health insurance would be prohibitive, as I live mainly from my pension.

Permanent residence can be certified in two ways:

With a certificate of permanent residence (a document for EU citizens). The Interior Ministry has indicated that beneficiaries of the withdrawal agreement can still obtain it from town halls, but many refuse to issue this document. Italian town halls sometimes consult the National Association of Civil Status Offices, but on this issue the statements are contradictory. One of them specifies in particular, contrary to the withdrawal agreement, that a five-year residency must be completed before 31.12.2020. The press release remained online as published in August 2023 and gave rise to numerous refusals.

Alternatively, a biometric permanent residence card can be obtained from the provincial immigration office. However, many immigration offices wrongly deny Withdrawal Agreement recipients, saying they must wait until their five-year card expires.

Failure to obtain any of these documents leaves people in uncertainty, depriving them of their Withdrawal Agreement rights and their right to free healthcare registration.

Initially, the increase in voluntary contributions from 387 to 2,000 appeared to only concern non-EU citizens, but the Ministry of Health later clarified that EU citizens were also affected. No specific mention has been made of the beneficiaries of the Withdrawal Agreement, despite numerous efforts to seek clarification since the increase was first mooted last October. I'm sure you will agree that this is a huge increase, an amount that is difficult, if not impossible, for some to find without prior notification and the option of paying in installments. Then, on March 8, 2024, the British government published the following statement on its Living in Italy website:

If you resided in Italy before January 1, 2021

The Italian government has recently decided that: British nationals who entered and lived in Italy before January 1, 2021 and who benefit from the withdrawal agreement can register free of charge (iscrizione obbligatoria) with the Italian national health system ( Sistema Sanitario Nazionale) and are therefore not required to make voluntary contributions.

Regional health authorities do not appear to have been informed of this decision, so most are still forcing withdrawal agreement beneficiaries to pay, including those who should not pay at all but cannot prove their permanent residence .

What followed was a lot of worry, frustration and even undeserved fear. Some members of our group suffer from serious and ongoing health problems. All we need is for a sentence from the Italian government confirming that beneficiaries of the Withdrawal Agreement do not have to pay for access to healthcare to be circulated to all regional health authorities. We implore you to take action before this becomes even worse. As someone said: “It's not just about money, it's also about health.”

Despite all this, Italy remains a wonderful country, Lord Cameron. It was the first EU country to announce in 2019 that British citizens would retain their residency rights (even in the event of a feared no-deal). I remember crying with relief when I read the ad. I can't say I'm looking forward to crying again, but I'm looking forward to that wave of relief when this situation is resolved. I am sure the distress caused is not intentional, it is simply that the situation has not been explained clearly to those who have to deal with it in public office. We now need someone who speaks, at the highest level and in diplomatic terms, on behalf of a group of British citizens who only wish to live their lives in peace and in accordance with the provisions of the Withdrawal Agreement.

Thanks in advance for anything you and your colleagues can do to help.

Sincerely, Pat M. Eggleton