PM Modi's letter to BJP and NDA Phase 1 candidates: This is no ordinary election | Latest news India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written personalized letters to all BJP NDA candidates contesting in the first phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections to be held on April 19. (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday wrote personalized letters to all BJP and NDA candidates contesting the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections on April 19. Addressing the candidates as his “comrade karyakarta”, Prime Minister Modi wrote that this was no ordinary election. “Families across India, especially the older members, will remember the hardships they went through during the 5-6 decades of Congress rule. Over the last 10 years, the quality of life of every section of society has improved, with many “These problems have been resolved. Yet, much remains to be done and this election will be decisive in our mission to ensure a better life for all,” reads Prime Minister Modi's letter. HT launches Crick-it, a one-stop destination to catch cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now! “The election is an opportunity to connect our present with a bright future. Every vote obtained by the BJP will help form a stable government and provide momentum to our journey to become a developed nation by 2047,” wrote Narendra Modi . Lok Sabha Election 2024: Complete coverage The letter was accompanied by a health advisory and Prime Minister Modi wrote that the summer heat was causing problems for everyone. Echoing his 'first matdaan then jalpaan“, Prime Minister Modi said his appeal to voters was to vote early in the morning before the heat sets in. All the letters carried a personal touch as, for example, in the letter addressed to Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai, BJP candidate in Coimbatore, Prime Minister Modi wrote: “I congratulate you on your decision to quit a prestigious position and commit to serving people directly. “Before joining politics, Annamalai was an IPS officer. “You have been instrumental in strengthening the JP's grassroots presence across Tamil Nadu, championing crucial issues such as law enforcement, governance and youth empowerment. Coimbatore has enormously to gain of your committed leadership,” read the letter addressed to Annamalai. “With the blessings of the people, I am confident that you will make it to Parliament. Team members like you are a great asset to me. As a team, we will leave no stone unturned for the welfare of the people of the constituency and the country,” PM Modi wrote to Annamalai. Campaigning for the first phase ended at 6 pm on Wednesday as the silent period began for the elections to be held in 102 constituencies spread across 21 states and UTs. Constituencies of Uttar Pradesh, Assam. Chhattisgarh, Bihar, J&K, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Manipur, Rajasthan and West Bengal will go to polls in the first phase.

