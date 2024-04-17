Politics
Competition between China and South Korea intensifies in Vietnam
A Vietnamese delegation's visit to China last week highlighted the increasingly close economic ties between the territorial rivals, which analysts say poses a challenge to South Korean investment dominance in Vietnam.
From April 7 to 12, Vietnamese National Assembly Speaker Vuong Dinh Hue led the high-level delegation and met with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Hue proposed that the two countries create new impetus for trade development and “connect Vietnam to China’s major development strategies.”
He also met with the heads of many large Chinese companies interested in participating in the construction of infrastructure in Vietnam.
China is Vietnam's largest trading partner and is poised to become its largest foreign direct investor.
A representative of the Korean Chamber of Commerce and Industry, or KCCI, in Vietnam told Nikkei Asia last week that Chinese companies were pushing out South Korean companies as China stepped up investment in Vietnam.
“If we consider the cumulative amount of investment in Vietnam since 1988, South Korea comes first with $85.8 billion, ahead of Singapore and Japan. However, in recent years, Korea has found itself neck and neck with China,” Kim Hyong said. -mo said in Japan Asia news magazine.
More recent figures provided by Vietnam's Ministry of Planning and Investment put South Korean foreign direct investment since 1988 at $87 billion, more than 18 percent of the total, followed by Singapore with $76 billion, from Japan, Taiwan and Hong Kong.
But in 2023, South Korea ranked fifth after Singapore, Japan, Hong Kong and China, which lead in terms of new projects registered.
According to Joeffrey Maddatu Calimag, assistant professor at the Department of Global Business Management at Kyungsung University in Busan, South Korea, competition between South Korean and Chinese companies is increasingly fierce.
“South Korean conglomerates like Samsung Electronics Limited have notably intensified or increased their investments or R&D spending to counter Chinese investments in this sector, mobile technology, he told VOA.
And Chinese companies have demonstrated impressive growth in R&D, which may increase competition for South Korean companies in Vietnam. This, combined with China's technological advancements, poses a formidable challenge for South Korean companies operating in the region,” he said.
South Korean Samsung is by far the largest foreign investor in Vietnam.
Vietnam Hanoi Timetable According to a newspaper, Samsung has invested more than $1 billion in Vietnam in 2023, totaling more than $22 billion, and is expected to invest another $1 billion annually.
South Korean lens module maker LG Innotek announced last year that it would invest an additional $1 billion in capital in the city of Haiphong, bringing the company's total investment in Vietnam to more than 2 billion dollars.
But Chinese investments are intensifying.
The Vietnamese Ministry of Commerce said this month that Chinese automaker Chery signed a joint venture agreement with a Vietnamese company to build a factory in Vietnam with an investment of $800 million, becoming China's first vehicle maker. electricity in Vietnam. China's BYD, the world's largest electric vehicle manufacturer, also plans to open a factory in Vietnam.
Reuters reported in November that Chinese solar panel maker Trina Solar, one of five Chinese solar companies that the United States says have used factories in Southeast Asia to avoid tariffs on panels made in China, planned to almost double its investment in Vietnam to nearly $900 million.
He Jiangbing, a China-based economist and financial commentator, notes that since trade tensions between the United States and China erupted in 2018, many Chinese companies have invested in Southeast Asia to avoid Chinese tariffs. According to him, China's domestic overcapacity has also forced Chinese companies to accelerate their deployment abroad.
“Vietnam is at the center of Southeast Asia because [China and Vietnam] are geographically closer. Vietnam also has a large population, with over 100 million people. It also accumulates a large part of the industrial chain transferred from mainland China,” he said. “Wherever the industrial chain moves, Chinese companies will follow. »
Nguyen Tri Hieu, a Vietnamese American economist, says Vietnam is politically closer to China, a one-party communist state, than to democratic South Korea.
“In Vietnam, it is said that the relationship between China and Vietnam is like teeth and lips,” he told VOA. South Korea is politically more distant. I would say [South] Korea is important but not in the same position as China. »
But unlike Hanoi, Seoul does not have a territorial dispute with Beijing that could threaten to upend relations.
Competing claims by China and Vietnam over areas of the South China Sea have not disrupted trade and investment, but they have sometimes slowed them amid clashes and tensions.
Beijing claims most of the South China Sea, putting it in conflict with Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam.
Adrianna Zhang contributed to this report.
