Donald Trump may have gotten involved in a lawsuit





A former federal prosecutor said Donald Trump may have implicated himself when he spoke to reporters outside a New York courthouse on Tuesday.

Jeffrey Toobin, who previously served as an associate attorney for the Justice Department in its investigation of the Regan administration's Iran-Contra scandal and now works as a legal analyst, said Trump's remarks may have damaged his cases with comments that “could be played before”. the jury.”

The former president was speaking after leaving court on the second day of jury selection for the historic hush-hush criminal trial. The case was brought by District Attorney Alvin Bragg over payments allegedly intended to keep alleged relationships with adult film star Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougall secret before the 2016 presidential election. pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records.

Seven jurors were seated after the trial began Monday, with 11 more expected to follow, including alternates.

Former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters following the second day of jury selection for his criminal trial at Manhattan Criminal Court April 16 in New York. A former federal… Former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters following the second day of jury selection for his criminal trial at Manhattan Criminal Court April 16 in New York. A former federal prosecutor said Trump may have gotten involved when he spoke to reporters. More from Justin Lane-Pool/Getty Images

Speaking in court, Trump said the alleged reimbursements at the center of the criminal trial qualified as “legal fees,” which he said his accountant made.

“I was paying a lawyer and we considered it a legal expense,” he said. “An accountant I didn't know considered this a legal expense. That's exactly what it was, and you're being charged for it?”

Appearing on a panel on CNN's Anderson Copper 360, Toobin was asked whether the former president's comments after the hearing were incriminating.

Toobin said the comments “could be played in front of the jury” and would later come back to haunt him.

“Remember, the whole case is about the falsification of these business records,” Toobin said. “And you know, Trump potentially has the argument, 'Look, I run a multi-billion dollar company. I don't know how accountants, how accountants record things.'

“This is going to be a big issue in this case. How is the government going to prove that Trump knew and initiated or at least supported the idea that these payments were being recorded as legal fees?”

Toobin said the former president “kind of caught himself” before going further with his remarks.

“But you know that this video could be played in front of the jury, there is no doubt about it,” he concluded.

Also appearing on the panel, law professor Jessica Roth said: “I don't think we should overstate how incriminating this was. He signed some of the checks payable to Michael Cohen to reimburse him for these costs. When he started saying, I marked it as legal fees, my ears perked up because it's unclear how exactly the state is going to prove that Trump falsified the records, because many of these entries can to have been made by the accountants of the Trump Organization.

She noted that Cohen “is apparently going to testify that Trump was part of the tampering scheme.”

Newsweek has reached out to Trump's office for comment.

