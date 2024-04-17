Has Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he will implement Manusmriti by amending the Constitution?





The video showed PM Modi addressing an election rally A video is circulating on social networks (here And here) showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a public gathering on the constitution saying, “I will replace the old constitution with one based on Manusmriti, which even Baba Saheb Ambedkar himself could not abolish.” » Let's check the claim made in the post. Claim: PM Modi said, “I will amend the old constitution to make a constitution with Manusmriti which even Baba Saheb Ambedkar himself cannot end. » Do: In the original video, PM Modi said, “Regarding the Constitution, you must accept it and note these words of Modi, even if Babasaheb Ambedkar himself were to appear, he could not nullify the Constitution. Our Constitution is Geeta. , Ramayana, Bible and Quran for government. Therefore, the assertion made in the post is FAKE. By performing a reverse image search using keyframes from the video, we found media articles featuring an image of PM Modi in the same outfit discussing this speech. We found that he delivered this speech at an election rally in Barmer, Rajasthan on April 12, 2024. Further, contrary to what the viral post claimed, media reports reported that Prime Minister Modi had said that the Constitution was everything for the government and even Babasaheb Ambedkar could not abolish it. After further research, we located the full video of the speech on PM Modi's official YouTube channel. In it, Prime Minister Modi said, “Regarding the Constitution, you must accept it and take note of these words of Modi, even if Babasaheb Ambedkar himself were to appear, he would not be able to abolish the Constitution. to Geeta, Ramayana, Bible and Quran for the government (BJP). Following this statement, he went on to criticize the INDIA alliance and the Congress manifesto. The video was edited between 34:28 and 34:46, then shared. In summary, Prime Minister Modi did not mention the implementation of Manusmriti by amending the Constitution. (This story was originally published by Actuallyand republished by NDTV as part of the Shakti Collective.)

