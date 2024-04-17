Donald Trump is mad about how jury selection is going so far





Former President Donald Trump is unhappy with how the jury selection process is going in his criminal trial in Manhattan.

“I thought STRIKES were supposed to be 'unlimited' when we were choosing our jury? I was then told we only had 10, which is nowhere near enough when we were deliberately assigned the second worst venue in the country,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social on Wednesday. “Don't worry, we also have the first worst, as the witch hunt continues! ELECTION INTERFERENCE!”

On Tuesday, the jury selection process for Trump's criminal trial in Manhattan continued. Trump was previously indicted by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg for alleged secret payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016.

Bragg indicted Trump in April 2023, accusing the former president of “fraudulently falsifying business records in New York to conceal crimes that withheld information harmful to voters during the 2016 presidential election.”

Trump has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him and has denied any wrongdoing in the case. He was previously placed under silence after criticizing the daughter of New York State Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan, who is overseeing the case.

Newsweek reached out to Trump's spokesperson via email for comment.

Former President Donald Trump on April 16, 2024 in New York. On April 17, 2024, Trump spoke out against the jury selection process during his criminal trial. Former President Donald Trump on April 16, 2024 in New York. On April 17, 2024, Trump spoke out against the jury selection process during his criminal trial. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Seven jurors were selected Tuesday after prosecutors and defense attorneys dismissed several dozen potential jurors in an effort to eliminate any potential bias. Jury members had to answer a series of 42 questions and were subjected to scrutiny from both sides of the case before taking their seats.

A total of 12 jurors are expected to be selected for the trial, along with six alternate jurors.

During one point during the jury selection process on Tuesday, Trump attorney Todd Blanche raised an issue with one of a potential juror's Facebook posts. Matthew Russell Lee of Inner City Press detailed a conversation on X, formerly Twitter, between Blanche and Judge Merchan about the possible juror.

“When the juror was asked her opinion of President Trump, she said nothing. But when he lost the election, they celebrated on Facebook – they got in the car and honked the horn,” she said. writes Russell Lee, quoting Blanche.

Judge Merchan did not immediately excuse the juror in question and said that while she did not want a juror who spoke out against Trump, she noted that she thought the potential juror in question could be fair and impartial, as she said.

However, the juror was later dismissed after Trump's legal team used one of their preemptive strikes against her.

The Guardian reported that Trump “nodded and offered a smile” in response to a potential juror saying he had read Trump's books, The Art of the Deal, How to Be Rich and Think Like a Champion.

The trial will not take place Wednesday but is expected to resume Thursday because the jury selection process will take several weeks.

Uncommon knowledge

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-manhattan-criminal-trial-jury-selection-1891290 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos