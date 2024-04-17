MP condemns conspiracy of silence over death of PC Yvonne Fletchers

To receive free, real-time news alerts sent directly to your inbox, sign up for our breaking news emails Sign up for our free news emails

An MP has accused the government of a vast conspiracy of silence and secrecy over the death of police officer Yvonne Fletcher.

Speaking at a memorial for Pc Fletcher in central London on Wednesday, SNP MP Allan Dorans criticized successive governments for failing to disclose evidence relating to the case in the 40 years since his dead.

The MP accused governments past and present of incompetence, negligence, corruption and collusion over investigations into the murder of Pc Fletcher, who was shot dead while monitoring a protest against former Libyan leader the Colonel Muammar Gaddafi, in St James's Square, central London, April 17, 1984.

Mr Dorans, MP for Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock and a former Metropolitan Police detective inspector, said he had raised the issue twice during Prime Minister's Questions with Boris Johnson and once with Rishi Sunak, as well as in formal meetings with both men. , but claimed that neither politician had fully engaged on the issue.

The MP told those at the memorial that he had met Mr Johnson in September 2020, but the then Prime Minister immediately refused to open a public inquiry into his death.

Addressing the participants, he said: My view is that there is a widespread conspiracy of silence and non-cooperation from the government on this issue.

The MP went on to claim that a report commissioned in 1984 into the death of Pc Fletcher by then-Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher had not been made public and, instead, its findings had been withheld and covered up by successive governments .

In November 2021, John Murray, a colleague and friend of Ms Fletcher who held her while she died, won a civil action at the High Court in London against main suspect Saleh Ibrahim Mabrouk, a senior member of the pro-Gaddafi Libyan Revolutionary Committee who headed the embassy. at the time of filming.

Judge Martin Spencer ruled that Mabrouk, who denied any wrongdoing, clearly contributed to the commission of the shooting and was jointly responsible with the unknown gunmen.

Speaking at the memorial, Mr Dorans said: I suspect that the information contained in the Duff report has been kept secret since 1984 and that the evidence against Mr Mabrouk was not released in 2017 for security reasons national. being a source of embarrassment to successive governments and government agencies.

I firmly believe that when this information is finally released, it will expose government incompetence, negligence, corruption and collusion.

On Wednesday, Mr. Murray launched a fundraising campaign to pursue private prosecutions to hold Mabrouk criminally responsible for the police officer's death.

Asked why he thought the Government was reluctant to engage with his campaign and release information relating to Pc Fletcher's death, Mr Murray replied: The honest answer to that question is that I don't I really don't know.

At the moment we have no dialogue with them, and we never have in the last 40 years.

Regarding Mr Sunak's response to the campaign, Mr Murray said: In a meeting, (he) promised us a lot of help, a lot of assistance, and then a few weeks later we got a letter saying basically impossible.

Mr Murray told the PA news agency he had written to Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer in recent months asking for his position on the campaign, but had yet to receive a response.

Nick Price, head of the CPS' Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, said: “The death of PC Yvonne Fletcher is tragic and our thoughts are with her family, friends and colleagues.

Everyone has the right to bring private prosecutions under the Prosecution Act.

In all cases referred to the CPS, including cases where the CPS is asked to intervene in a private prosecution or in a proposed extradition, a review of all relevant documents available to the CPS will be carried out in accordance with our legal test .

The Home Office has been contacted for comment.