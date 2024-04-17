Narendra Modi seeks third term as world's biggest election about to take place

The world's biggest and most expensive elections are due to take place here in India.

On Friday, nearly a billion people will have the chance to vote in a process that will take more than a month.

To put this figure into context: the number of people eligible to vote in the UK is 44 million and 161 million in the US.

According to polls, this election should bring Narendra Modi back to power for a third term as Indian Prime Minister.

Nearly a billion people have the right to vote. Credit: P.A.

He has, in many ways, become the face of this country and his party, the BJP, with politics focused on his personality.

The former tea seller from Gujarat sells a message of aspiration – for individuals and for India itself.

He builds much of his popularity on a strong message of Hindu nationalism and social protection for the poor – with distributions of wheat, rice, fuel and aid for housing improvement.

During his 10 years in power, he also focused on providing clean water and toilets to households. Considerable investment has been made in roads, railways, air transport and technology.

He also attacks corruption across the country.

But given that no member of his party participated in this operation, his motives have been called into question. Is it a desire to clean up the country or eliminate opponents?

These opponents do not have good elections.

Opposition parties have created a coalition to challenge Modi but are divided by their own factions and rivalries, with some withdrawing from INDIA – the unity party they hoped could present a strong opponent.

For voters, however, there is confusion about who a vote for INDIA is actually for. They all represent different things. Raul Gandi is the figurehead, but with such divergent manifestos, clarity of values ​​seems to elude voters.

The BJP is the dominant force in Indian politics. Credit: P.A.

Those who oppose him accuse Modi of thwarting their campaign by using power to arrest candidates, freeze bank accounts and restrict their ability to campaign freely and fairly.

Minority groups – particularly the country's 200 million Muslims – believe that hardline Hindu nationalism threatens their security and place in their country and fear a third Modi term.

But those concerns, coupled with growing worry about unemployment, rising prices and farmers' fury over what they say is Modi's failure to make good promises to increase their incomes, are unlikely to not make much difference at the polls.

Rahul Gandhi is the main opposition leader. Credit: P.A.

Many of those we spoke to say they will put their concerns aside and continue to vote for Modi and the BJP because they see no opposition that can improve their position.

Modi presents himself as the king of Hindu hearts – this election is likely to prove that at least statistically he is.The holder

At 73, Narendra Modi enjoys a popularity rating that others could only dream of and he looks set to become prime minister for a record third term.

Only the first Prime Minister of an independent India – Nehru – achieved the same.

Without a wife or family, many view him as a hardworking, honest figurehead and passionate advocate of Hindu nationalism. Others view him as a polarizing and divisive leader.

His party holds 303 of the 543 seats in the current parliament, but it is seeking 400 in this election. This may be too optimistic, but believing in victory is not.

Credit: P.A.

The opposition

The most prominent opposition figure is Rahul Gandhi, 53, leader of the once-dominant Congress Party in Indian politics.

His grandfather, Jawaharlal Joe Nehru, was the first Prime Minister of an independent India.

His grandmother Indira and father Rajiv were both prime ministers and both assassinated.After years of dynastic politics, voters appear wary of a comeback.

