Trump's silent trial: judge doesn't rule on graduation request





The judge presiding over Trump's secret trial said it was too early to decide whether the former president would be allowed to attend Barron Trump's May 17 graduation.

Former President Donald Trump entered a New York City courtroom April 15 for the start of jury selection and pretrial hearings in his secret criminal trial. Trump faces 34 counts of falsifying business records and has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

After the first day of the trial, Trump used his social media platform Truth Social to blast presiding judge Juan Merchan, claiming that while in court, Merchan had denied Trump the opportunity to attend the graduation of his son Barron.

The judge, Juan Merchan, prevents me from proudly attending my son's graduation. This seems very unfair, doesn't it? But this whole event is unfair, says part of Trumps Truth Social post.

On social media, people expressed shock and outrage that the judge would block Trump from attending the graduation.

Trump should go to Barron's graduation. A judge threatening him is insane, conservative commentator Benny Johnson posted on partisan sham trial that shames America.

Kari Lake, a Republican candidate for Senate in Arizona, also posted: All the hard work our children have put into graduating, and President Trump is being robbed of the opportunity to attend the ceremony her son's high school graduation.

My heart breaks for President Trump and Barron.

All the hard work our children have put in to graduate, and President Trump is being robbed of the opportunity to experience his son's high school graduation ceremony.

This corrupt judge is heartless and cruel.

We the People will send a message at pic.twitter.com/jdAjrVKqkE

– Kari Lake (@KariLake) April 15, 2024

On Fox News, show hosts and guests said Trump could be threatened with arrest if he attended Barron's graduation.

THE QUESTION

Did the judge ban Donald Trump from attending Barron Trump's graduation?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

No, the judge did not ban Donald Trump from attending Barron Trump's graduation. The judge said it was too early to decide whether Trump would be excused from the trial on the graduation date.

WHAT WE FOUND

During the first day of former President Donald Trump's trial on April 15, Presiding Judge Juan Merchan did not deny Trump's lawyer's request that the former president attend the sentencing her son's high school diploma on May 17. Mercan said he would not yet rule on the request because it depends on how the lawsuit progresses.

It really depends on whether we're on time and where we are in the trial, Merchan said, according to several trial reports.

Trump's trial is not televised, but several news organizations are providing updates from inside the courtroom while the trial is underway. The jury is currently being selected for the trial. Once seated, the trial is expected to last six to eight weeks.

Barron Trump's graduation from Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach, Florida, is scheduled for May 17, about four weeks after Trump's trial begins. So there's a chance that Trump's trial won't be over by the time Barron is scheduled to receive his high school diploma.

Merchan said he would decide later whether Trump could attend; he said he would base his decision on developments in the trial. A lawyer for Trump also requested that the trial not take place on June 3 so that he could attend his own son's graduation.

Merchan said if the trial proceeds as planned, he would consider postponing both graduations.

In New York, a criminal defendant is required to appear in court unless the judge grants him a motion for a mistrial or he was forcibly removed due to a disturbance, according to New York law. York.

If someone violates a judge's order and fails to appear in court, a warrant could be issued for that person's arrest. It doesn't matter why the person missed an appearance, even if they are attending a family member's graduation ceremony.

Although Merchan made no ruling on Trump's request to attend Barron's high school graduation, he denied Trump's request to miss court on April 25 to attend oral arguments at the Supreme Court.

On April 25, the Supreme Court will hear arguments on whether Trump is immune from criminal charges in his federal election interference case. Trump is not required to attend oral arguments before the Supreme Court, but he is required to attend his trial in New York as a criminal defendant, Merchan said April 15.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

