



Athens, Greece — Greece will be able to create the two new major marine parks announced for the Ionian and Aegean Seas by the end of this year, the country's environment and energy minister said on Wednesday. Speaking at an international ocean conference in Athens, Theodoros Skylakakis said scientific studies to determine details such as which species will be protected and what measures to take will be completed and implemented by end of the year. Real protection must be backed by real science, Skylakakis said. The creation of the park in the Aegean Sea has angered Turkey, Greece's neighbor and regional rival, which has accused Athens of exploiting environmental issues to promote a geopolitical agenda. The Greek Foreign Ministry responded that Ankara was politicizing a clearly environmental issue. NATO allies have been at odds for decades over various issues, including territorial claims in the Aegean Sea. Omer Celik, spokesman for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's ruling party, said on Wednesday that Turkey would not allow the creation of marine parks in the Aegean Sea and called on Greece to abandon projects that would harm efforts to to improve relationships. Relations have improved over the past year after a period of heightened tensions that saw the two countries' warships clash in the eastern Mediterranean. We consider this a step that sabotages the normalization process and that this unilateral approach is an exploitation of environmental sensitivities, Celik said. We would like to remind Greece once again that it must not deviate from the diplomatic path, that no measures that could harm normalization should be taken and that Turkey will under no circumstances allow undertaking actions to declare marine parks in the Aegean Sea, he said. said. The Aegean Park will have a series of rocky islets at its center and aim to protect seabirds, covering more than 8,000 square kilometers (3,088 square miles), or just over 6.6% of territorial waters Greeks. The park located in the Ionian Sea in western Greece will focus on the protection of marine mammals and will extend over 14,000 square kilometers (more than 5,400 square miles) from the northern island of Kefalonia to 'to Antikythira in the south, covering 11% of Greek territorial waters. A new park monitoring system that will include the use of drones, satellites and artificial intelligence will be ready by 2026, Skylakakis said, with monitoring by traditional methods by then. The creation of the parks was part of the commitments made by Greece during the Our Ocean conference. Other measures include banning bottom trawling in national marine parks by 2026 and in all marine protected areas by 2030, reducing plastic pollution and mapping marine habitats in protected areas. Nearly 120 countries and 20 international and regional organizations participated in the two-day conference, raising $11.3 billion in more than 460 pledges to protect the marine environment, organizers said. ___ Suzan Fraser in Ankara, Turkey, contributed to this report.

