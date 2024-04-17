Politics
China's new productive forces risk an overcapacity bubble
Alicia Garça Herrero (Natixis) | The two Chinese sessions of the National People's Congress (NPC) and the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) took place from March 4 to 11 in Beijing. This year, the two sessions were particularly important in understanding where China's economy is heading, as new Premier Li Qiang presented his first work report, which marked the start of a new economic era.
The work report marks a break from the previous decade under Premier Li Keqiang and places more emphasis on the supply side rather than the demand side of the economy. The emphasis on new productive forces reflects a new understanding among Chinese leaders of the country's economic transition. The work report shows that China aims to double its efforts in basic and advanced manufacturing, while demand-driven stimulus measures appear less relevant.
Foreign investors expected China to announce fiscal and/or monetary stimulus measures to support its ailing domestic economy. But they are now faced with the country's efforts to become the world's factory and, this time, for all types of products, including the most advanced. Investor disappointment was felt just after the work report was released, with the Hang Seng Index, China's most relevant offshore barometer of foreign sentiment, falling 2%.
The success of emphasizing manufacturing production rather than consumption depends on how much Chinese goods the rest of the world will accept. By investing more in the manufacturing sector, China will build additional capacity that will add to the already existing overcapacity, as evidenced by the pervasive and persistent deflationary pressures in China's upstream sectors, with producer prices remaining negative for almost two years already. The reality is that, even with falling export prices, China has failed to increase its exports until very recently, raising a big question mark over whether the rest of the world will be willing to absorb China's additional production capacity.
The protectionist forces that are revealing themselves throughout the world, starting with the United States but which are developing rapidly, will only make it more difficult for China to sell the products resulting from these new productive forces. There therefore appears to be an inherent contradiction between, on the one hand, Li's expectation that new productive forces would offer the solution to China's growing difficulties, and, on the other hand, the growing protectionism on a global scale. worldwide.
China's policymakers are not ready to venture into the uncharted territory of high-quality economic development and abandon the country's outmoded growth goals, especially given President Xi's emphasis on quality the growth. The emphasis on quality depends on the determination of Chinese policymakers to abandon the real estate sector as the main source of growth and turn to advanced manufacturing. However, keeping the GDP growth target at the same level as last year (5%) demonstrates a lack of confidence in abandoning the old model.
A much bolder move would have been to first recognize that China can no longer achieve the same GDP growth as last year due to relentless structural deceleration, and then adjust its economic plans accordingly. Shifting to high-quality growth implies that some costs will need to be borne in terms of economic deceleration when transitioning from a real estate-based model to one requiring less investment and more consumption. China does not need more investment in a different sector (like manufacturing), as this would only delay the rebalancing of the economy.
Achieving the lofty 5% target will also be difficult due to adverse cyclical and structural factors. However, the pressure on Li to maintain and achieve a high growth target remains intact, even with the concomitant goal of achieving higher quality growth. Such pressure to grow beyond its potential, primarily by doubling its advanced manufacturing activities, is sure to create additional tensions with China's major trading partners. China's 5% growth target in 2024 will therefore be more difficult to achieve than last year. If it succeeds, it will be due to the rest of the world voluntarily absorbing China's excess capacity, but this is by no means certain. Even if that were to happen, China's increased emphasis on manufacturing would only create more absorptive capacity in 2025, making this growth model potentially as unsustainable as that focused on real estate, although for different reasons.
