Country's future threatened by 'law of the jungle': Imran

RAWALPINDI: Former Prime Minister and founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan on Wednesday condemned the recent events in Bahawalnagar, where he alleged that powerful individuals not only violated the law but also sought 'impunity.

The Bahawalnagar incident, which attracted widespread attention after videos surfaced on social media showing individuals in army uniforms allegedly attacking police officers, sparked outrage among citizens and journalists.

Addressing Friday's events, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) issued a statement, emphasizing that prompt action was taken to address and resolve the issue in collaboration between military and police authorities.

The ISPR regretted that some ulterior-minded elements had exploited the situation to spread divisive narratives on social media, with the aim of sowing discord between state institutions and government bodies.

The Punjab Police also slammed what they termed as “false propaganda” surrounding the incident on various social media platforms.

Later, senior officers from both institutions negotiated a peace deal between police and military personnel.

In a video from the occasion, officers from both sides can be seen chanting slogans in support of the Pakistan Army and Punjab Police in the presence of their respective superiors.

Addressing the media at Rawalpindis Adiala Jail, Imran remarked that the treatment meted out to Punjab policemen in Bahawalnagar was akin to that of slaves rather than brothers. He lamented the current situation, attributing it to what he termed the “law of the jungle” prevailing in the country.

Khan warned against acquiring loans from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), predicting a new wave of inflation, and highlighted the risks to the economy and the exacerbation of poverty due to lack of investment .

He stressed that the country's governance did not respect the Constitution, the rule of law or democracy, saying that economic and currency stability could not be achieved through loans.

Khan warned that IMF loans would trigger inflation, disproportionately affecting the employed and poor segments of society. He further stressed that lack of investment would worsen debt and poverty, thereby jeopardizing the future of the country.

The former prime minister lamented that over the last 18 months, Pakistanis have made substantial investments in Dubai, citing this as an indication of the prevailing situation in the country.

