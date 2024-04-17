Indonesian Prabowo consolidates national legitimacy with visits to China, Japan and Malaysia, Politics News

Even though the Minister of Defense, President-elect and Chairman of the Greater Indonesia Movement (Gerindra), Prabowo Subiantos, the opponents are stilldifficulthis electoral victory, manyinternational leaderswe have already congratulated him.

President Xi Jinping invited Prabowo asPresident-electvisit Beijing; Prabowo also visited Japan and Malaysia afterwards. How important were Prabowos' visits to these countries for his legitimacy as president-elect and his future foreign policy?

There were several possible explanations. First, Prabowo, who is still President Joko Widodos' (Jokowi) Defense Minister, might have wanted to show the Indonesian people that, despite the ongoing challenge in the Constitutional Court against his electoral victory, influential countries nevertheless recognize him as the next president.

China is an emerging economic and technological superpower; Japan is a US ally that also has economic influence in Indonesia; and Malaysia is Indonesia's blood brother (parents) who share common interests, including strong support for Palestine and their position on theEuropean regulation on deforestationwhich affects palm oil exports. Meeting with foreign leaders would allow Prabowo to show that he is already recognized by them as Indonesia's president-elect and give him more legitimacy.

Jokowi's foreign policy has been very favorable towards China. Prabowo would like Beijing to know that he will follow the same direction when he takes power in October.

Affirming the continuation of good relations with Jokowi

Second, Prabowo probably intended to send a strong signal to domestic and international audiences that he still maintains good relations with Jokowi and will continue his development.Strategies. Prabowo may also have wanted to counter growing rumors that there isa splitbetween him and Jokowi on the latter's potential influence in the new administration.

Particularly for the Chinese public, Prabowo likely wanted to promote cordial relations with Beijing so that the two countries could continue to cooperate in trade and economic areas. Jokowi's foreign policy has beenvery friendlytowards China Prabowo would like Beijing to know that he will follow the same direction when he takes power in October. He said during his meeting with President Xi that his policies would be based on what Jokowi has already accomplished: I am determined to use all his [Jokowis] achievements asfoundationfor my programs. I fully support a closer and better relationship between [China] and Indonesia.

Indonesian President-elect and current Defense Minister PrabowoSubianto (left) and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (right) meet at the Prime Minister's Office, April 3, 2024, in Tokyo, Japan. (Eugene Hoshiko/Pool via Reuters)

Prabowo also met with his counterpart, the Minister of DefenseDong Jun; the two men discussed bilateral cooperation in officer training andmilitary equipmentand industry. However, no concrete details were specified.

Prabowos' trip coincided with the appearance of the Chinesegrowing popularityin Indonesia. Ongoing war in Gaza has clearly pitted Indonesians against US foreign policy actions: latest ISEAS-Yusof Ishak InstituteState of Southeast Asia 2024(SSEA 2024) shows a notable change in the perception of regional elites towards China. To the question “If ASEAN were forced to align with one of its strategic rivals, which one should it choose?” ”, 73.2% of respondents in Indonesia chose China, while only 26.8% preferred the United States. This is a significant change from 2023, when 53.7% of Indonesians surveyed chose China and 46.3% chose to side with the United States.

Prabowo's visit to Malaysia may have been aimed at building political support among Indonesia's Muslim community, including those who did not vote for him in February.

Highlight Indonesia's Non-Aligned Foreign Policy

Prabowo's visit to China would have sent a different signal if he had not subsequently visited Japan. Although he was not officially invited to Tokyo, Prabowo may have wanted to show Indonesia's non-aligned or free and active foreign policy by visiting Japan, an ally of the United States. He met the Prime MinisterFumio Kishidaand Defense Minister Kihara Minoru, and discussed cooperation in economics, defense and security. The message of this visit was slightly more specific: the Japanese promised to provide a largepatrol shipand military equipment.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim (second from left) with Indonesian President-elect Prabowo Subianto in Malaysia, April 4, 2024. (fotoBERNAMA)

Prabowo's visit to Malaysia may have been aimed at building political support among Indonesia's Muslim community, including those who did not vote for him in February. Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahimwelcomedhim during a courtesy visit; Anwar sameto have a reference toto how they were both tested by various challenges before reaching the pinnacle of political power in their respective countries. Malaysia and Indonesia share strong views in favor of Palestine and have called for an end to violence in Palestine.Gaza.

In the future, Indonesia will strengthen cooperation with China and Japan, as well as the United States, albeit in different ways. A survey conducted by the Indonesian National Research and Innovation Agency (STRAND) shows that while China has been more influential in the Indonesian economy, the United States has been more influential in Indonesian defense and security matters.

Prabowos' visits to these three countries were more about consolidating his domestic legitimacy as president-elect than about his foreign policy…

Dependence on the West for security needs

This is evident from Indonesia's dependence onmilitary equipmentmainly purchased in the West. The annual joint exercise between U.S. and Indonesian military personnel underGaruda Shieldis an example of cooperation that Indonesia lacks vis-à-vis China. Recently, Indonesia signed a $13.9 billion deal with the United States to acquire 24 new F-15EX units. combat aircraftmodernize its aging military air fleet.

Prabowo may rethink how best to shape Indonesia's direction toward the two superpowers once he assumes the presidency. After his meeting with President Xi, Prabowo reportedly hoped to strengthen cooperation with China to develop military equipment and with Indonesia.arms industry. In his speech toCSISDuring the presidential campaign in Jakarta, Prabowo had said that in anticipation of growing global uncertainty, Indonesia should continue its active and independent foreign policy based on its national interest.

In summary, Prabowo's visits to these three countries were more about consolidating his domestic legitimacy as president-elect than about his foreign policy, although these trips were not without future implications.

This article was first published inPivotISEAS Yusof Ishak Institute blog.

