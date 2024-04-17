Donald Trump Roasts Jimmy Kimmel's Oscar Concert Amid Hush Money Lawsuit





Donald Trump is keeping his Oscar feud with Jimmy Kimmel going with a new post on Truth Social in which the former president once again slammed Kimmel for being a “horrible” Oscars host. Trump then confused Kimmel with this year's top photo presenter, Al Pacino. Trump's dissent came amid his secret trial in New York, for which Kimmel roasted Trump all week on his ABC late-night show.

“Stupid Jimmy Kimmel, who still hasn't recovered from his horrible performance and massive ratings decline as Oscar host, especially when he was shown to be suffering from TDS, commonly known as ED SYNDROME. DISRUPTION OF TRUMP, to the whole world by reading on the air my TRUTH about the poor job he was doing that evening, just before he stumbled into announcing the greatest award of all, “Photo of the Year”, posted Trump. “It was a CLASSIC CHOKE, one of the biggest ever seen in show business, and to top it off, he forgot to say the famous and obligatory phrase 'AND THE WINNER IS'. this he stammered as he opened the envelope.

“It appears his wife, and even management, begged him not to do it: 'DON'T READ HIS TRUTH, JIMMY, PLEASE DON'T DO THIS,' they said,” he said. -he continued. “He was made to look like a fool, which he is, and at the same time go down in television history as the worst host of all the once vaunted academy awards!”

Trump is referring to the end of the 2024 Oscars broadcast, when Kimmel spontaneously decided to read aloud Trump's real-time panning of the ceremony. “Well, thank you, President Trump,” Kimmel replied live on stage at the Oscars. “Thanks for watching, I’m surprised you’re still – isn’t your prison sentence over?”

What Trump gets wrong in his new message is that it was Al Pacino, not Kimmel, who presented the Best Picture Oscar and confused viewers by saying “And my eyes see 'Oppenheimer'” at the place of the more traditional “And the Oscar goes”. to…” So while Trump may think this gaffe was one of the biggest “chokes” in showbiz history, it has nothing to do with the man he is targeting in the post.

Trump can't seem to let go of Kimmel's Oscar discord. In an interview with Fox News after the Oscars, Trump criticized Kimmel as a “bad host” and an “untalented guy.” Trump then said Kimmel's “ratings are terrible” for his ABC talk show.

“I guess I shouldn't be surprised,” Kimmel then responded about Trump's persistence over the Oscars rift. “Donald Trump has repeatedly said I'm not talented. Eric is starting to get jealous.”

“But what he doesn’t realize is that I love it,” Kimmel continued at the time. “I love that it bothers him so much, I love that Fox chose a reporter that no one knows to interview him, and I especially love when he tries to turn the fact that everyone was laughing at him into a positive .”

Kimmel revealed the day after the Oscars that people told him not to read Trump's Oscar speeches on stage, but he refused to listen. Trump told Fox News that Kimmel was “dumber than I thought” because he made Trump go viral during the Oscars, saying “all he had to do was shut up.”

Kimmel responded by telling Trump that “you're forgetting why this went viral all over the world,” pointing to Kimmel's punchline that asked, “Aren't you past your prison sentence?” Kimmel noted that clothing, mugs and other merchandise are now being sold on the Internet with this anti-Trump slogan.

“But if only I had kept my mouth shut,” Kimmel joked. “Imagine him telling someone they should have kept quiet. This should be on his tombstone: “I should have kept my mouth shut.” »

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://variety.com/2024/tv/news/donald-trump-jimmy-kimmel-oscars-hosting-gig-hush-money-trial-1235974088/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos