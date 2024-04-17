“Death to Israel” in Turkish Parliament during Erdogan's speech





Turkish speech Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the Ankara Parliament on Wednesday, was cheered by the public shouting “Death to Israel”. Erdogan claimed Israel had repeatedly tried to overthrow the Turkish government in recent decades and told lawmakers he planned to host Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh this weekend, calling him of “leader of the Palestinian struggle”. “While everyone remained silent, we defined Hamas as a resistance movement and not a terrorist group. I declared and showed maps to the UN showing that Israel occupied Palestinian lands. We always supported our Palestinian brothers in every way,” he said. . Erdogan noted that there was no difference between Hamas and the Turkish guerrilla groups that operated during the Turkish War of Independence under the leadership of Mustafa Kemal Atatrk, the founder of modern Turkey. A propaganda film was shown as part of the event, showing Turkey's actions in support of the Palestinians, leading the audience to chant “Death to Israel.” In his speech, Erdogan linked Israel to military coups in Turkey in the last century. “Don't forget the military coup of September 12, 1980, which took place right after the massive demonstration for Jerusalem in Konya. Don't forget the coup of February 28, 1997, which took place right after night from Jerusalem to Ankara Remember that the 2016 failed coup attempt was carried out by Zionist operators, Erdogan said. All of these measures were taken to diminish our sensitivity to the Palestinian struggle. I declare that we will not bow our heads or give in to your attacks, such as military coups, economic sanctions, assassination attempts and psychological warfare. I declare that I will continue to amplify the voice of the Palestinian people, he added. While Erdogan plans to meet with Haniyeh this weekend, Reuters cited a local source as saying that Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlt Avuolu met with Haniyeh in Kars on Wednesday. The two men discussed humanitarian aid arriving in Gaza, efforts to achieve a ceasefire and the issue of Israeli hostages. Dr. Hay Eytan Cohen Yanarocak of Tel Aviv University said following Erdogan's speech that blaming Israel for supporting military coups in Turkey constituted a troubling new escalation in rhetoric against Israel, “in a way we’ve never seen before.” Erdogan also accused Israel of killing 14,000 Palestinian children. “They have already surpassed Hitler. We will continue to support the Palestinian struggle for independence under all conditions and courageously protect it against anyone who tries to gain Israel's sympathy when they continue to label Hamas a terrorist organization .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ynetnews.com/article/h1b7hualr The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos