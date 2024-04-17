Donald Trump campaigns at Hamilton Heights deli after leaving court – NBC New York





Fresh from a Manhattan courtroom, Donald Trump visited a Hamilton Heights bodega where a man was stabbed to death in 2022, a watershed moment for the former president as he juggles the role of criminal defendant and that of a Republican challenger determined to accuse President Joe Biden of a crime.

Trump stopped at the Sanaa Practical Store, a small bodega that sells chips, soda and other snacks. Trump aides said the former president and presumptive GOP nominee chose the store because it was the site of a violent attack on an employee, a case that sparked public criticism of the prosecutor who is currently pursuing him.

The visit was Trump's first campaign appearance since his criminal trial on hush money charges began, making the presumptive Republican Party nominee the first former president in U.S. history to face a criminal trial.

Trump will be confined to the courtroom most of the time, significantly limiting his movement and ability to campaign, raise money and make calls, unlike Biden, who campaigned Tuesday in swing state Pennsylvania of the battlefield. Trump aides responded by planning rallies and other political events on weekends and Wednesdays, the only day of the week the court is not scheduled to sit. Plans also include more local appearances for Trump to make each day after the hearing recess.

For months, Trump has criticized Democratic-led cities, calling them crime-ridden and overrun by migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, even as violent crime has declined in the United States. With his local campaign stop in Harlem, Trump mixed his familiar, if often exaggerated message with his promise to play seriously to win his home state despite his strong Democratic leaning.

They want law and order every week they're robbed, Trump said of New York businesses, as he tried to compare his prosecutions with what's happening on the streets of New York. Do you know where the crime is? It's in the bodegas.

Contrary to Trump's rhetoric, FBI statistics show that violent crime overall declined nationally in 2023 following COVID-era spikes that began in 2020, when Trump was president. Crime has also declined in New York since the peak of the pandemic.

By the second day of jury selection in Donald Trump's financial silence case, about six jurors were seated. NBC New York's Erica Byfield reports.

Yet in July 2022, Jose Alba, an employee at the store Trump visited in Hamilton Heights, a heavily Hispanic neighborhood in Harlem, was attacked by 35-year-old Austin Simon. The resulting altercation, captured on surveillance video, ended with Alba fatally stabbing Simon. Alba, an immigrant from the Dominican Republic, was arrested and charged with murder, but the Manhattan district attorney dropped the charges a few weeks later, saying he could not prove that Alba had not acted in state of self-defense.

Before his arrival, Trump's campaign distributed materials to reporters criticizing Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg for his handling of the stabbing case, including the weeks Alba spent in jail at Rikers Island. Bragg oversees the office currently prosecuting Trump.

Bragg's office responded Tuesday after Trump's plans were announced.

Simon's death and Alba's case were resolved nearly two years ago, and the charges were dropped after a thorough investigation, the release said. DA Braggs' top priority remains fighting violent crime, and the office has worked hand-in-hand with the New York Police Department to reduce overall crime in Manhattan.

Braggs' office cited statistics showing a double-digit decline in homicides and shootings in Manhattan over the past two years.

Trump's campaign also presented the convenience store stop as a place to highlight rising consumer prices during Biden's presidency. Trump, however, ignored these talking points, instead focusing on his descriptions of New York crime and asserting that the justice system lets criminals go free.

They're not getting them back, they're going after Trump, he said.

Former President Donald Trump faces 34 counts of falsifying business records related to secret payments to adult actress Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election. Here's what you need to know.

The former president's efforts in Harlem confirm his intention to campaign in his home state, even if New York remains majority Democratic. In 2020, Biden received more than 60% of the vote in the state and had even wider margins in New York. Trump insists he can win New York in November anyway, and he has considered holding rallies in the South Bronx and Queens, where the former president was born and raised, and even at Madison Square Garden.

I can rent Madison Square Garden,” he said in an interview with Breitbart News. It's the belly of the beast, right?

That would be a prohibitively expensive proposition, especially since his campaign has been scrambling to save money as it faces a fundraising shortfall with Biden.

We're going to play an important role for New York, Trump said Tuesday, as part of his promise to put more states in play.

At least Trump, long a celebrated figure among New Yorkers, showed he could still turn heads in the city.

Throughout the afternoon, the crowd around the bodega grew by a half-dozen as news of Trump's impending visit spread. Barricades were erected along Broadway, between 139th and 140th Streets, ahead of Trump's appearance. The patio of the Mexican restaurant next door was filled with onlookers, and staff from a hair salon on the other side were gathered in front of their open door.

Papito Trump is coming. Yeah! » declared a passerby before the arrival of the former president.

When Trump arrived, children climbed the scaffolding around nearby buildings to get a better view. Trump shook hands with people standing behind police barricades before entering the bodega, where plexiglass separates customers from the cash register.

I love this city, Trump told reporters after leaving the store. We will turn New York around.

Trump has argued that the continued influx of migrants to the city, where he grew his real estate empire and became a tabloid staple, has made New Yorkers more willing to vote for him since his loss to Biden in 2020 The city struggles to accommodate new arrivals, with many staying in city hotels.

“I think we have a chance. New York has changed a lot in the last two years,” he recently told Fox News host Maria Bartiromo. “People in New York are angry. People who don't 'would never have voted for me because I'm a Republican. I think they'll vote for me.

He doubled down on that claim Tuesday, saying migrants come from prisons and psychiatric facilities, even though there is no evidence to support the claim that is reminiscent of his 2015 speech to launch his first presidential campaign.

Trump's prospects will depend on voters like Lesandra Carrion, a 47-year-old who lives in the neighborhood and came to see the former president when she learned he might visit.

She said she didn't agree with everything Trump said or did, but said he was telling the truth. Carrion cited the increase in the migrant population and the strain on city resources. I think he will make a difference, she said of Trump.

As for his troubles at the courthouse in lower Manhattan, Carrion was dismissive. He will overcome this, she said. We all make mistakes ultimately. But he is the truth and the light. I feel that God is in him.

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a top Trump ally, predicted Monday that Trump would get the most out of the trial in New York. The New York Democrats, the judge and everyone, she said, are really going to regret this.

But not everyone was on board Tuesday.

Steven Kopstein, a 63-year-old neighborhood resident, expressed disgust at Trump's visit and at times mocked Trump supporters as he walked through the crowd with his dog.

You're not welcome here, Kopstein said of Trump, calling it ironic that the former president would rail against crime immediately after spending all day at a defendant's table. He has done so much to hurt immigrants and migrants and the neighborhoods filled with them. It's crazy that these people support him. I just don't understand.

