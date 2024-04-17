On the day of his trial, Trump complains about the jury selection process for his criminal case





Former President Donald Trump broke off the jury selection process for his historic criminal trial in New York on Wednesday, a day after the first seven jurors were selected from a pool of nearly 100 people.

By publishing an article about the secret trial on the scheduled holiday, Trump, who has repeatedly accused the judge in the case of being biased against him, falsely suggested that he should be entitled to unlimited strikes by workers. potential jurors in his criminal case.

I thought STRIKES were supposed to be “unlimited” when we chose our jury? I was then told that we only had 10, not enough when we were deliberately assigned the second worst venue in the country,” he wrote in an article on Truth Social, before denouncing the criminal prosecution against him as “election interference” and part of a “witch hunt”.

Under New York law, each side has an unlimited number of strikes for cause, but the judge presiding over the case, Juan Merchan, can decide whether or not that cause merits a strike.

Both sides are also entitled to a limited number of “peremptory strikes” from potential jurors whom they can dismiss. Because Trump is charged with a Class E felony, which is a lower-level felony, he and prosecutors are each entitled to 10 peremptory challenges. (This number goes up to 20 for defendants facing the highest level of charge, Class A.)

While the judge dismissed many potential jurors in the case who said they could not be impartial or had scheduling conflicts, he only dismissed two “for cause” over the two days after the start of jury selection. One of them was a person who wrote Trump's “lock him up” in a social media post in 2017. The judge rejected other requests for dismissal for “cause” by Trump, including that of a woman who posted on Facebook celebrating Joe Biden's 2020 election victory.

Trump's lawyer, Todd Blanche, then used one of his peremptory challenges to have the woman removed.

By the end of Tuesday, Trump and prosecutors from the Manhattan District Attorney's Office had used six of their 10 challenges, meaning they had only four each remaining for the remaining jurors.

Two potential jurors the DA's office used its strikes against were people who claimed to have read Trump's book “The Art of the Deal.”

Trump is scheduled to attend the trial, which is expected to last up to eight weeks and take place every day of the week except Wednesdays and holidays. The rigorous trial schedule will limit his ability to participate in person at campaign events as part of his presidential bid, something the former president has repeatedly complained about. NBC News reported last month that Trump planned to exploit his legal troubles for political gain by falsely accusing President Joe Biden.

Jury selection is expected to resume Thursday morning with a pool of 96 additional potential jurors. Once a full jury of 12 people has been selected, both sides then choose alternate jurors.

Mercan appeared hopeful Tuesday that jury selection would be done by the end of the day Friday. He asked the seven selected jurors to return Monday morning for their opening statements, while warning that the date could change.

Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records related to the secret payment of money to a porn star in the final days of the 2016 presidential election. He faces up to four years in prison if convicted.

Laura Jarrett

Adam Reiss

Dareh Gregorian

Gary Grumbach

Fallon Gallagher contributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/trial-day-trump-complains-jury-selection-process-criminal-case-rcna148187 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

