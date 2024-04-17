Is China tired of Russia's war in Ukraine? | Russia-Ukraine War

As Russia and Ukraine enter the third year of war, China is struggling to maintain its delicate balance. Beijing's position of strategic ambiguity, neither condemning Moscow's invasion nor offering overt military support, is being tested by the growing costs of war and its implications for China's global interests .

On the surface, China appears to be one of the main beneficiaries of the war. Its purchases of discounted Russian energy have provided the Kremlin with a vital economic lifeline amid Western sanctions. Additionally, the depletion of U.S. and NATO weapons stockpiles has led some to argue that a prolonged war could give the Chinese military a strategic advantage over rivals who are burning through their arsenals in their efforts. to support Ukraine. Yet Europe's military buildup, spurred by the ongoing war, could pose a significant challenge to China's military ambitions. This dynamic suggests that a protracted war in Europe may not be in Beijing's best interests, contrary to some interpretations.

There are growing signs that Beijing may be fearful of its growing entanglement. Recent shuttle diplomacy efforts by Chinese special envoy Li Hui have raised doubts about whether Beijing actually wants a protracted war that would upend the world order from which it has benefited immensely.

China's expectations of a quick Russian victory, likely influenced by high-profile meetings between Putin and Xi before major military escalations, reveal a pattern of pre-coordinated aggression. Their meetings before the 2022 invasion of Ukraine at the Beijing Winter Olympics and before the 2014 occupation of Crimea at the Sochi Winter Olympics suggest an expected strengthening of Sino-Russian ties. This situation raises questions about the results China expected from these invasions, results which have not materialized as expected and perhaps promised by Putin.

If such private assurances were made, they would have failed to anticipate Ukraine's fierce resistance and Western determination to arm and support kyiv. Far from the display of overwhelming force that might have emboldened China's ambitions toward Taiwan, the war revealed Russia as a declining power whose military capabilities were no match for the country's defensive commitment. Ukraine.

This miscalculation forced Beijing to confront the sad reality. Rather than showing how a superpower can easily subjugate a smaller neighbor, the war revealed the risks, costs and potential for catastrophic miscalculations.

Economic factors are also straining China's position. Although benefiting from Russian energy exports, Beijing has seen its global trade interests disrupted by sanctions, supply chain shocks, threats to shipping routes and instability in key markets. Ukraine's large-scale attacks on Russian infrastructure and nuclear saber rattling only amplify these risks.

Moreover, China's pursuit of its narrow self-interest through war is drawing scrutiny and backlash that could hamper its strategic ambitions. Secondary sanctions against Chinese companies accused of undermining Russian sanctions are likely to expand, while transits through European ports and airports could face closer inspection. Such long-arm tactics by the West could portend harsher treatment if Beijing acts openly against Taiwan.

Above all, recent signs indicate that China is recalculating its position. Xis first call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in April 2023 marked a surprising turning point, given the expected elimination of Ukraine in accordance with Moscow's plan. Beijing continues to play its role as the largest buyer of Ukrainian grain under the grain deal and even after its collapse underlines its pragmatic business interests.

These realities are beginning to shape China's rhetoric and actions. Li Hui's diplomatic tour amplified Beijing's calls for a ceasefire and negotiations, implicitly recognizing that the war has deviated from its expected course and no longer suits China's interests.

Moreover, the recent $25 billion grain deal between Russia and China appears not as a show of unity but as a revelation of Moscow's strategic concerns. This decision aims to reduce export channels for Ukrainian grain to China, thus calling into question trade between kyiv and its main trading partner. This measure taken by Moscow paradoxically reveals a deeper story. This speaks to Russia's intention to strengthen ties with Beijing, perhaps too closely for any alliance to claim to be on equal footing. If Russia feels compelled to enter into such compensatory economic deals with China to retain its favor, this runs counter to the image of a close, steadfast alliance of mutual support that both sides have tried to project.

Of course, powerful counter-pressures still link Beijing to Moscow. Historical ties, ideological opposition to US hegemony and NATO expansion, and fears of alienating Russia and reinforcing perceptions of Western bias will continue to shape China's calculus.

But the human, economic and strategic costs of wars are increasing. With each escalation, China is forced to confront the contradictions between its rhetorical commitment to sovereignty and its tacit authorization of Russia's massive violation of Ukraine's territorial integrity.

Ultimately, the war in Ukraine presented China with a stark choice: redouble its efforts to support a weakened Russian state or pursue a new reality by seriously engaging in peace talks to end the war. The protracted war has strengthened potential rivals, exposed China to new threats of sanctions, disrupted its economy and drained its main partner of its resources and military capabilities. Even if Beijing seeks to turn Russia into a puppet, sanctioned regime, entirely dependent on China, this carries immense risks of secondary sanctions and reputational costs. Alternatively, China could point to an unusual departure from its aversion to global policeman roles in its recent subtle diplomacy, as a sign that it is weary of a war that is increasingly damaging rather than beneficial to his interests.

Of course, these options are not mutually exclusive. Even as it cautiously explores ways out of the war, Beijing could simultaneously seek to further bind a weakened Moscow by transforming it into a vassal state. But prolonging the war indefinitely would be pointless for China, needlessly burning through its resources and those of its potential subordinate partner.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.