Politics
GU Politics hosts Boris Johnson, Kevin McCarthy and Maxwell Frost for conversations on democracy
Assessing American Politics with Kevin McCarthy
GU Politics hosted former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy for a discussion on the state of the United States policy moderated by Elleithee.
Kicking off the conversation at Lohrfink Auditorium, Mo Elleithee asked McCarthy why confidence in American democracy has declined in recent years, citing a new GU Politics poll which found that 81% of respondents said they believed American democracy was currently under threat.
McCarthy responded by explaining how social media, the rise of more ideological media, and the unprecedented nature of the COVID-19 pandemic have all contributed to a more fractured democracy.
The former president also spoke about confidence in elections, his decision to challenge the 2020 election results, and his views on the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.
What happened on Jan. 6 was a mistake, he said. I don't apologize for any of the people who did it. I don't think it's fair in any form.
McCarthy also spoke about his upbringing in California and how his parents taught him to work hard. He told how he applied for an internship with his local MP's office while at university.
He refused me. But you know what I did? I was elected to the seat where I couldn't get an internship and became the 55th Speaker of the House. Only in America could this happen, McCarthy said.
During the event, McCarthy answered questions from students, ranging from the future of bipartisanship to McCarthy's vote against certifying the 2020 election and his subsequent trip to visit former President Donald Trump in Mar in Lago, and funding for Ukraine.
One student asked if McCarthy felt like he had turned his back on democracy, particularly after his visit to Mar a Lago, and, as the student put it, said, “He's still the guy who should lead our party. McCarthy responded:
Have I been to Mar a Lago? Yes, but I didn't say that at Mar a Lago. So it's not true. I also have another philosophy. Whether I love you or I don't, if something bad happens in your life, I want to be the first person to call you. You can play all you want with me going to Mar a Lago, but I just got a phone call, and I was there for a fundraiser. Would I come see the president? Yeah. Did I think all the attention would go away? No.
Watch the speech here.
Elevating Youth Voices and Activism with Maxwell Frost
As the first member of Generation Z to be elected to Congress, Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-Florida) spoke to the Georgetown community on April 10 about the need for young voices to be heard in politics and society. 'activism.
In conversation with Wesley Lowery, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and former GU Political FellowFrost opened by giving his thoughts on the 2024 elections and the challenges he and his fellow Democrats face in Florida and across the country.
Lowery asked Frost how he balances his identity as an activist seeking to change a system with his role as an elected official working inside the system. Frost spoke about how confident he is in serving his constituents and how his activism experience has prepared him to serve in Congress.
“I realized that I was running to get into an institution that has done a lot of harm to people like me and to people across the country and all over the world,” said Frost, who became known as an advocate against gun violence. But I also recognized that we need people we trust in these positions that I trust to advocate for the issues that I care about and that I know my constituents care about.
Frost also discussed how he addresses young voters who feel apathetic or discouraged about politics and the prospects for change. He said he advocates and approaches these voters with love and grace while avoiding naming and grooming people for their apathy.
When asked what advice he would give to aspiring young people who want to become elected officials or organizers, Frost emphasized the importance of all types of organizing.
The best advice I would give to everyone here for the longevity of our movement is to respect all the different types of organizing that people do, he said. I know for a fact that we need to use every tool in our toolbox. So whatever you choose to do, be proud of it and know that it is important to the greater agenda of justice for our people and for the world we want.
Watch the full event here.
The State of Global Democracy with Boris Johnson
In the final event of the week, on April 11, former Prime Minister Boris Johnson took the stage at Gaston Hall to discuss global trends affecting democracy and the future of democracy around the world with Elleithee.
Johnson began by explaining why democracy is the best form of government. He highlighted how capitalist democracies can produce greater innovations to serve the common good of their societies.
The argument we must make for democracy is that it is not only the right thing, but also the thing that, as stressful and painful as it is, is also the thing that produces the greatest prosperity, a Johnson said.
During the hour-long conversation, Johnson addressed several points regarding the war in Ukraine. He stressed the importance of Western countries continuing to support Ukraine, saying there is no better way for the United States to strengthen Western security than by supporting Ukraine, which, according to him, ultimately fights for American and democratic interests.
The former prime minister also spoke about the ongoing war in Gaza, how to deal with disinformation and his push for Brexit while in power.
In response to questions from Georgetown students, Johnson debated the merits of parliamentary and presidential systems of government and the possibility of referendums in Northern Ireland and Scotland to leave the United Kingdom. Asked by a student about the consequences of Brexit, Johnson stressed that Brexit allowed the United Kingdom to pursue its own agenda and better meet the needs of its citizens.
For the final question of the afternoon, Elleithee asked the former Prime Minister if he would ever run for office again, to which he replied that it was unlikely in the short term.
The only circumstances under which someone should run for office is if they truly believe they have something useful to contribute, he said. And if I thought that, I would do it.
Watch the full speech here.
