In Tripura, PM Modi says opportunist CPM and Congress have pursued policy of plunder in east and their votes will be wasted | News from India





At his final rally in Tripura before the start of the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday turned his guns on India's opposition bloc, said the BJP was invested in development politics and also spoke of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Citing his government's policy of moving east, Modi said the development ushered in the 10-year rule of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance was just a trailer and more work would be done if the party was returned to power.

During these 10 years, the BJP tried to work towards the development of the North East and Tripura. But whatever work we were doing was just a trailer. We need to take Tripura a lot forward, he told an audience of 20,000 supporters at the Swami Vivekananda Maidan in Agartala. Over the next five years, all beneficiaries will receive free rations so that the poor and their children do not go hungry. Anyone over 70 doesn't have to worry if they get sick. Modi will bear the cost of their treatment and medicines. Free treatment will be provided to them under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. We entrusted the HIRA model to Tripura (in 2018). The whole country is now discussing it. Work on a HIRA-plus model is underway in Tripura. This is Modis' guarantee, he said. On the occasion of Ram Navami, the Prime Minister said he was visiting the North East, where the sun rises for the first time in the country, when Ram Lalla adorned himself with a surya tilak at the Ayodhyas Ram temple after having to live in tents for a long time. Modi said he was the first prime minister to have visited the Northeast more than 50 times in the last decade. Many ministers did not even know where Tripura was on the national map. The BJP is synonymous with development politics in Tripura, he said. He appealed to voters to elect BJP candidates Biplab Kumar Deb and Kriti Singh Debbarma in West Tripura and East Tripura constituencies, who will go to polls on April 19 and 26 respectively. The Left and the Congress had a policy of plunder in the East Targeting the Left and the Congress, Modi said the opposition parties were rivals in the past and used to pursue a policy of plunder in the East, an indirect reference to the policies of former Prime Minister P.V. Narsimha Raos aimed at the East, introduced in 1991. Ten years ago, I stopped the policy of plundering the Congress and the Communists. The country is now working on a policy of action in the east, he said. Modi also said that the Left parties ruled Tripura for long years but did nothing but destroy the people, adding that the BJP was invested in development politics. He criticized India's opposition bloc, saying the Congress and the Left had come together to save their spoils ki dukan (corruption cases). He castigated the Left and the Congress as well for their blatant opportunism. The Congress and the Communists are so opportunistic that they are allied here but clash in Kerala. The Congress calls communists terrorists in Kerala and the Left describes the Congress as very corrupt. Congress's Yuvraj (Rahul Gandhi) wants the Kerala CM in jail but wants to meet the Left at the mahal (palace) everywhere else. We want to ensure that no one guilty of corruption goes free. But when our central agencies operate, the same Congress cries foul, he said. Modi called on people to vote for the BJP. The Congress and the Communists are unlikely to get a single vote in the polls. They cannot form a government at the Centre. Your vote will be lost if you give it to them. But your vote can form a BJP-led government and the NDA will build a Viksit Bharat, he added. Priorities in Tripura Talking about his government's priorities in the North East, Modi said: “We want to solve the problems here, ensure more income, better connectivity, clean drinking water, better education for tribal students through model schools Eklavya and free cooking gas connections. In Tripura, where the total population is just a few million, millions of people were suffering and destitute before the BJP came to power (in 2018), he said, adding that the development statistics of the state reflected the failures of Congress and left-wing governments. While emphasizing on the HIRA (Highways, Internet, Railways, Airways) development model that he had announced for Tripura before the 2018 assembly elections, the Prime Minister mentioned the Indo-Bangla Maitri Setu, a connectivity High-speed Internet, on more than a dozen people. rail service introduced to the state and the new airport terminal. If Congress or the Communists had remained in power, mobile data would have cost 10 times more, he said. Biplab Deb calls CPM abroad Speaking at the rally, BJP candidate Biplab Kumar Deb said the CPM and Congress had declared that India's nuclear power would be destroyed if they came to power. They will weaken and destroy India. Why do they speak for Pakistan and China? They work every day to destroy India. CPM is a foreign party. People broke the knees of communists in the 2018 elections. This time they will not be visible even with binoculars, he said.

