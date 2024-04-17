Alina Habba responds to claim Donald Trump fell asleep in court





Donald Trump's lawyer Alina Habba said reports that the former president fell asleep on the opening day of his criminal trial in New York were “ridiculous.”

Habba, who is not representing Trump in the falsifying business records lawsuit, described the suggestions as a “remarkable story, at best,” and indicated that he may have had his eyes closed because he “reads a lot.”

Speaking to Newsmax, Habba said: “I don't know what he was doing, I wasn't there, there are no cameras. I wish there were, but he sat there when he was forced to do so under the threat of going to jail, if he doesn't sit there, during what I assume is a very mundane day, they go through the selection of the jury.

“There was a lot of emotion yesterday. I wasn't there so I can't comment on that. However, I think it's a ridiculous thought.”

Attorney Alina Habba listens as former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media in New York on October 4, 2023. Habba responded to allegations that Trump fell asleep on the first day of… Attorney Alina Habba listens as former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media in New York on October 4, 2023. Habba responded to claims that Trump fell asleep on the first day of his trial for falsifying business records. Learn more KENA BETANCUR/AFP/Getty Images

Habba was responding to reports from Maggie Haberman of the New York Times and other reporters that Trump appeared to be sleeping on Monday, the day he became the first former president in U.S. history to appear in court to face criminal proceedings, on the opening day of his mandate. the trial in New York has begun.

Work began Monday with jury selection and should continue until at least Wednesday.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records in connection with so-called “hush money.” He had Cohen pay adult film star Stormy Daniels to keep secret an alleged affair she had with Trump before the 2016 election. The money was listed in Trump's company records as “legal fees,” which prosecutors say was part of an illegal attempt to influence the outcome of the 2016 presidential race.

Trump, the presumptive 2024 Republican presidential nominee, admits repaying Cohen's $130,000 hush money but denies having an affair with Daniels.

What we know

Haberman initially reported that Trump appeared to fall asleep during Monday's proceedings, writing on the New York Times live blog that the former president's “head keeps dropping and his mouth relaxes.”

Haberman added that “Trump apparently woke up with a start” after “noticing the notes his lawyer passed to him several minutes ago.”

Courthouse News reporter Erik Uebelacker also posted Monday on X, formerly Twitter: “Hard to see the screen in the overflow room, but I swear Trump is falling asleep at the defense table.” His chin just hit his chest, then his head shot. step back. We've all been there.

Stewart Bishop, a reporter for Law360, said: “It really looks like Trump is dozing off right now. »

Trump also reportedly appeared tired during the second day of his trial on Tuesday.

“Trump periodically leans back in his chair and closes his eyes, only to shift his weight moments later,” NBC News wrote in its live coverage. “It’s hard to tell if he’s fallen asleep or resting his eyes.”

Trump's office has been contacted for comment via email.

Views

A Trump campaign spokesperson described reports that the former president fell asleep during Monday's trial as “100 percent fake news coming from 'reporters' who weren't even in the courtroom.” hearing.

Haberman explained how Trump allegedly looked at her for several seconds in the courtroom Monday after she reported he had fallen asleep: “He gave me a pretty specific look and walked out of the room.”

“I want to be clear that I've seen a lot of people fall asleep in courtrooms. I've seen jurors fall asleep. I've seen judges fall asleep. If anyone falls asleep while he's criminally charged in a case, we're I'm going to report on it,” Haberman told CNN.

“But he doesn't like it when such things are reported, and I guess – I don't know – that's what it was about.”

And after

Jury selection for the historic trial is expected to continue Thursday. The trial is expected to last between six and eight weeks.

Correction 04/17/24 7:34 a.m. ET: This article has been updated to correct the resumption date of Donald Trump's trial.

