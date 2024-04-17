'You provoke Modi, you will be in trouble': S Gurumurthy says PM's 'southward push' baffles regional satraps





Amid the BJP's fierce campaign in south India for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, noted thinker SGurumurthy said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's “southward push” had left regional satraps “confused and stunned.” In an interview with NDTV, Gurumurthy said the DMK's politics had run its course and a “vacuum” in Tamil Nadu politics had set in after the demise of two legendary figures from the state – J. Jayalalithaa and M. Karunanidhi. Gurumurthy said the BJP's South Mission was making the Dravidian parties disturbed. “The situation has turned around today as people are keen to reassert their roots. This has left the DMK stunned, it is in huge ideological confusion. It does not know how to tackle the BJP and Narendra Modi,” he said. Highlighting the 'return to Modi' slogans raised by DMK cadres in 2018, he said Prime Minister Modi was not one to take provocations lightly. “You provoke Modi, you will be in trouble,” Gurumurthy said in the interview. The Prime Minister does not aim for quick wins, but sets long-term goals and thinks decades ahead. DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had recently countered the BJP's advance in the south, in a bid to “compensate for the loss awaiting it in the northern states”. Asked whether the BJP would be able to increase its vote share in Tamil Nadu in the Lok Sabha elections, Stalin said there had been an attempt, with the help of the media, to build a myth that the BJP was growing. He rejected the idea that the AIADMK could gain ground in the elections since it had severed ties with the BJP and its leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami had denied the allegation that he and “the AIADMK were slaves of the BJP.”

