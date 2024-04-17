Politics
Masdar plans to raise up to $1 billion through green bond sales this year
Abu Dhabi clean energy company Masdar plans to raise between $750 million and $1 billion through the sale of a green bond this year, to finance its renewable projects globally, said a senior leader.
This will be the company's second green bond offering after it raised $750 million last year and listed it on the London Stock Exchange and Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange under of a $3 billion bond program to finance clean energy projects in the UAE and other countries. countries.
The reason you can expect us to do another show this year, and in the years to come, is that we have a very strong pipeline of new projects around the world, said Bruce Johnson, Director of Corporate Finance and Treasury at Masdar. The National on the sidelines of the World Future Energy Summit in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.
These projects are at an advanced stage of development and we are committed to meeting their equity financing needs through the proceeds of our green bonds.
Masdar aims to finance projects in Central Asia, particularly in Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan, with the money raised through the new issue.
He expects strong investor demand for green bonds as green transition efforts accelerate globally amid net-zero emissions targets to protect the environment.
The green bond issued by the company last year was oversubscribed 5.6 times, with the order book peaking at $4.2 billion.
I am confident in our continued success and further positive investor reception in the bond capital markets, because Masdar is one of the strongest credits in the region and because every dollar of green bond is intended to new projects, many of which are in developing countries. , Mr. Johnson said.
These projects have a measurable positive impact not only on the environment but also on the local communities they serve, and these are elements increasingly sought after by investors.
The market for green and sustainable bonds and sukuk is booming, particularly in GCC countries, as governments in the oil-rich economic bloc strive to meet their net-zero emissions commitments.
Last year, UAE-based companies such as Aldar Properties, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank raised funds through the issuance of green bonds.
Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund also raised $5.5 billion through the sale of green bonds to obtain funds to finance or refinance its green investments.
Masdar, jointly owned by Abu Dhabi National Energy Company, better known as Taqa, Adnoc and Mubadala, operates in 40 countries. It aims to expand its capacity to at least 100 gigawatts of renewable energy by the end of the decade.
The company is seeking acquisition opportunities in Europe as it seeks to grow its portfolio and increase its renewable capacity.
Europe, including Western and Southern Europe, is a jurisdiction in which we are very attentive to M&A opportunities, and it is likely that the M&A transactions we complete will be of a relatively large nature, a Mr. Johnson said, without elaborating.
Earlier this year, Masdar completed the acquisition of a 49 percent stake in the three-gigawatt Dogger Bank South project, one of the world's largest planned offshore wind farms.
The acquisition is part of an $US11 billion ($14 billion) joint investment in the UK's renewable energy sector with Germany's RWE, which retains a 51 per cent stake.
Last month, Masdar also agreed to acquire a 50 percent stake in US renewable energy producer Terra-Gen from New Jersey-based Energy Capital Partners. The move will enable Masdar to grow its clean energy portfolio in the world's largest economy.
The company is also exploring opportunities in the Mena region, including Jordan, Morocco and Egypt, Johnson said.
We continue to be very active in developing new projects in the Mena region, as well as elsewhere, and the company is on track to achieve the target of 100 gigawatts of capacity by 2030 by expanding its portfolio through to new projects and acquisitions. he said.
In the meantime, Masdar has no immediate plans for an IPO, but we are certainly looking to do everything possible to ensure IPO readiness, which means continuous improvement to meet the high standards expected of us, Mr. Johnson said.
Updated: April 17, 2024, 2:28 p.m.
