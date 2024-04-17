Narendra Modi: PM Modi to address BJP rallies in Bengaluru and Chikkaballapur on Saturday





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will campaign for six Lok Sabha seats in the Old Mysuru region, including Bengaluru, on Saturday, April 20. He will hold public rallies in Chikkaballapur and at the Bengaluru Palace grounds. BJP state general secretary Sunil Kumar Karkala said he expects a million people to participate in each of these events. Karnataka will go to polls on April 26 and May 7. This is the Prime Minister's third visit to Karnataka this election season, including the one to Kalaburagi on the day the election schedule was announced.

Modi's visit to Chikkaballapur comes three days after AICC leader Rahul Gandhi's visit to neighboring Kolar. The BJP holds the Chikkaballapur and Kolar seats, and the Congress is waging a tough fight to wrest these seats. In Kolar, the JDS fielded Mallesh Babu as the NDA candidate. At the rally at Palace Grounds, Modi will campaign for party candidates in Bengaluru's North, Central, South and Rural seats. MoS (agriculture) Shobha Karandlaje is contesting from Bengaluru North after the party shifted her from Udupi-Chikmagalur as part of an election strategy. In Bengaluru Rural, renowned cardiologist Dr CN Manjunath is taking on DK Suresh, the only Congress candidate to win in 2019. The Prime Minister had, last Sunday, addressed a public rally in Mysuru, sharing the dais with JDS stalwarts HD Deve Gowda and HD Kumaraswamy in a first public display of joint campaigning by the two parties, before to organize a roadshow in Mangaluru. The Prime Minister covered six LS constituencies last week during the two events.YOGI & SHAH RALLIES:

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also be touring Karnataka next week. While Shah will be on a two-day tour starting April 23, the UP CM will visit there on April 24.

Shah will hold roadshows in Yeshvantpur, Bommanahalli and Mahadevapura and address a rally in Yelahanka on April 23. On Wednesday, he will address a public meeting in Chikmagalur and attend an OBC convention in Tumakuru. He will lead a roadshow in Hubballi in the evening. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will hold a roadshow at RR Nagar in Bengaluru on Wednesday and address public rallies in Madikeri and Udupi in the evening.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.economictimes.com/news/elections/lok-sabha/karnataka/pm-modi-to-address-bjp-rallies-in-benglauru-chikkaballapur-on-saturday/articleshow/109375815.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos