Hamas leader Haniyeh to meet President Erdoan in Türkiye





Reuters Ismail Haniyeh, leader of the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, will travel to Turkey this weekend for talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, while Ankara's top diplomat met the Hamas leader during a visit to Doha on April 17. NATO member Turkey denounced the Israeli offensive in Gaza and called for an immediate ceasefire. Erdoğan has called Hamas a “liberation movement” while castigating the West for what he calls its unconditional support for Israel. Ankara has imposed trade restrictions on Israel. “I will welcome the leader of the Palestinian cause this weekend. We will discuss a number of issues,” Erdoğan told lawmakers from his Justice and Development Party (AKP) in parliament. Haniyeh's visit to Istanbul will be his first trip to Turkey since Israel began its Gaza campaign on October 7. It also comes amid escalating regional tensions, after Iran attacked Israel this weekend in response to an Israeli strike on the Iranian embassy in Istanbul. Damascus on April 1. Erdoğan said on April 16 that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israeli leaders were solely responsible for the regional crisis. In Doha, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with Haniyeh to discuss humanitarian aid to Gaza, ceasefire efforts and hostage negotiations. Hamas said in a statement that it shared its views on the ceasefire negotiations and their demands, while reviewing “the importance and centrality of the Turkish role.” Speaking later at a press conference alongside Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Fidan said the risk of a wider regional conflict persisted amid tensions in Iran. -Israel, adding that countries that supported Israel should revise their positions. Turkey continues to support the two-state solution He added that unity among Palestinians was necessary to achieve a sovereign Palestinian state and a two-state solution, and that he had conveyed Turkey's position on a ceasefire in Gaza during of his nearly three-hour meeting with Haniyeh. “We see that many Western actors who are supportive of this idea (two-state solution) are concerned about Hamas,” Fidan said, adding that Israeli “propaganda” describing Hamas as a terrorist group had exacerbated concerns about the group by West. “We exchanged views on their (Hamas) need to openly share the kind of views and expectations they have in the solution leading to a Palestinian state to alleviate these perceptions.” Fidan said Hamas had previously pledged to close its armed wing if a Palestinian state consistent with the 1967 borders was established, adding that the group would then continue only as a political party. He said this was repeated to him during his April 17 interviews.

