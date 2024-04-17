BJP took North East out of Congress-created mess, says PM Modi





April 17, 2024 4:17 p.m. | Updated on April 18, 2024 at 02:05 IST – GUWAHATI/AGARTALA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets his supporters before an election rally in Agartala on April 17, 2024. | Photo credit: PTI

GUWAHATI/AGARTALA The BJP-led NDA government has taken northeast India out of the mess created by the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday. He also criticized the Left Front, which ruled Tripura for 25 years until the BJP wrested power from it in 2018. Addressing election rallies in western Assams, Nalbari and Tripuras capital Agartala on the last day of campaigning for the first phase of polling on April 19, he said the Congress had only done creating problems in the North East for 60 years by stoking separatism and failing to deliver justice. to the resource-rich region with its policies. The BJP, he claimed, had ensured peace and security in the region and accelerated development through its Act East policy. The Congress created problems in the North East, but the BJP made it a region of opportunity. The Congress encouraged separatism but we embraced the region, Mr. Modi said in Nalbari, which falls under the Barpeta Lok Sabha constituency. Silence and neglect of Prime Ministers, says Congress The Congress hit back, reminding Mr Modi of its continued neglect of Manipur, as well as its silence on the Naga peace talks and Chinese incursions into Arunachal Pradesh. Modi Sarkar has failed the people of the North East on all fronts, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said on X on Wednesday. He listed five issues missing from the Prime Minister's campaign in the region: Violence in Manipur , chronic underspending of funds for the northeast, threatened forests, Chinese incursions into Arunachal Pradesh and the languishing Naga peace talks. From hope to guarantees Speaking in Nalbari, Mr. Modi said Assam has started benefiting from the the support of all, the development of each (All Together, Development for All) after the Congress' grip on the region was loosened. My friends, Modi came to you in 2014 with hope. He came to you in 2019 with a conviction, and he has now come to the soil of Assam with guarantees, he said, asserting that there was no discrimination in the NDA programs . The Prime Minister promised three million houses for everyone, free ration for the next five years and Ayushman Bharat benefits for everyone above 70 years of age. Our goals include creating three crore Lakhpati Didis sisters. Our government cares about the farmers of Assam. Thousands of farmers here have benefited from the increase in MSP [minimum support price] of Kharif cultures. We will continue PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, under which farmers of the state received more than 5,400 crore, he said. Ambassador of the Gamosa brand The Prime Minister said that he was the ambassador of the distinctive brand of Assam. gamosa (woven towel scarf). The Congress laughs at me when I wear the traditional attire of Assam as it does not care about the sentiments of the Assamese people, he added. Referring to the BJP's nationwide celebration of legendary General Ahom Lachit Borphukans 400thbirth anniversary, he said the turnout at the rally indicated the NDA would be 400 pair in June Chaarpredicting that the ruling alliance will win over 400 Lok Sabha seats on June 4, the day of counting of votes. Don't waste your vote In Agartala, Mr Modi criticized the main partners of the INDIA bloc. The Congress and the communists regularly fight in Kerala but are friendly in Tripura, he said. The Congress and the Communists should not get a single vote. Your vote for them will be in vain as they cannot form a government at the Centre, he said, assuring more focus on Tripura if the BJP is given another chance. The Prime Minister campaigned for NDA candidate Phani Bhushan Choudhury in Nalbari and BJP candidate Biplab Kumar Deb in Tripura West.

