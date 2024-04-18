Hamas leader Haniyeh to visit Turkey this weekend: Erdogan

Text size





Comments from Turkish Foreign Minister ADDS

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Wednesday that he would welcome the leader of the Palestinian militant group Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, to Turkey this weekend.

“The leader of the Palestinian cause will be my guest this weekend,” Erdogan, an outspoken critic of Israel, told lawmakers.

Although Erdogan did not specify where he would meet the Hamas political leader, a Turkish official said they would hold talks on Saturday at Dolmabahçe Palace in Istanbul.

“Even if only I, Tayyip Erdogan, stays, I will continue as long as God gives me my life, to defend the Palestinian struggle and to be the voice of the oppressed Palestinian people,” the president declared, calling Hamas a “group of resistance”. “.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan was in Qatar on Wednesday and said he spent three hours with Haniyeh and his aides for “a broad exchange of views, particularly on negotiations for a ceasefire.”

Qatar, mediator between Israel and Hamas, admitted on Wednesday that negotiations aimed at ending hostilities in Gaza and freeing the hostages were “at a standstill”.

Fidan said he discussed with Haniyeh, who lives in Qatar, how Hamas “must clearly express its expectations, especially regarding a two-state solution.”

Erdogan's last meeting with Haniyeh took place in July 2023, when Erdogan received Haniyeh and Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas at the presidential palace in Ankara. Haniyeh last met Fidan in Türkiye on January 2.

The Turkish leader has established friendly ties with Haniyeh, 62, and last week offered condolences over the deaths of his three sons and some of his grandchildren in an Israeli strike in Gaza.

Erdogan called Israel a “terrorist state” and accused it of carrying out “genocide” in Gaza. He called Hamas “liberators” or “mujahideen” who are fighting for their land.

The current war in Gaza was sparked by the militant group's attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, which claimed the lives of 1,170 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli figures.

The militants also took around 250 hostages, of which Israel estimates 129 remain in Gaza, including 34 presumed dead.

Israel responded with a ground and air offensive that, according to the Health Ministry in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip, killed at least 33,899 people, mostly women and children.

Also on Wednesday, Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guler announced that Erdogan would visit Iraq on Monday, confirming an earlier announcement that did not give a date.

The two countries could sign a strategic agreement, he added, without further details.

Erdogan announced on Tuesday that he would soon travel to Baghdad, with a possible stopover in Arbil, capital of the oil-rich autonomous region of Kurdistan in the north of the country.

Turkey regularly conducts military operations across the border with Iraq's Kurdistan region in pursuit of Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) fighters.

The PKK has waged a decades-long insurgency for Kurdish independence and is considered a terrorist group by Turkey and most of its Western allies.

Baghdad and the Kurdish regional government have been accused of tolerating Turkish military activities in Iraq in order to preserve their close economic ties.

This will be Erdogan's first visit to Iraq since 2011.

