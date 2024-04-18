Prosecutors seek to question Trump about civil fraud, E. Jean Carroll cases and more if he testifies in hush money case





Prosecutors with the Manhattan District Attorney's Office said in a court filing Wednesday that they plan to question Donald Trump about costly verdicts and findings of wrongdoing in his numerous civil cases if the former president decides to testify in the criminal case despite the legality of this line. questioning remains to be seen.

Prosecutors said they planned to question Trump about the judgment in New York Attorney General Letitia James' civil fraud lawsuit against him and his company, as well as two verdicts in lawsuits filed by writer E. Jean Carroll. The judgments in the three cases total nearly $550 million and include findings that Trump committed fraud in the AG's case and that he is liable for sexual abuse and defamation in the Carroll case.

District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office also plans to mention the judge's findings in the civil fraud case that Trump violated a gag order and “testified untruthfully under oath” during the trial.

Prosecutors said they want to be able to discuss the conclusions Trump appeals to “to attack the defendant's credibility” if he takes the witness stand.

Trump said last week that he “absolutely” planned to testify but was not required to do so.

If he takes the stand, prosecutors would also like to question him about the verdict in the prosecutor's successful tax fraud prosecution of the Trump Organization and a settlement his Trump Foundation reached with the AG's office in 2019 A federal judge ordered Trump to pay $2. million dollars in damages in the case after the foundation admitted in a settlement that Trump misused foundation funds to help his 2016 presidential campaign, settle personal legal disputes and purchase portraits of himself.

They also want Judge Juan Merchan to allow them to ask questions about a lawsuit Trump filed against Hillary Clinton and others, which resulted in Trump and one of his lawyers being sanctioned and ordered to pay $937,989 in fees for filing a frivolous and bad faith lawsuit. The judge in that case handed down the sanction after finding that “Mr. Trump is a prolific and sophisticated litigator who repeatedly uses the courts to exact revenge on his political adversaries.” He is the mastermind of the strategic abuse of the judicial process and he cannot be considered as a litigant blindly following the advice of a lawyer. He knew very well the impact of his actions.

Prosecutors made the disclosure ahead of a type of hearing called a Sandoval hearing, which is tentatively scheduled for Friday. Sandoval hearings are designed to allow defendants to make informed decisions about their testimony by providing pretrial determinations about the permissible scope of cross-examination by prosecutors.

Trump's lawyers told the judge in a letter last month that they would argue that the prosecutor's office should be barred “from asking questions about these materials.”

The trial, the first criminal trial against a former president, took place Wednesday, but it resumes Thursday with jury selection. Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records related to the discreet payment of money to a porn star during the final days of the 2016 presidential election. He faces up to four years in prison s He is found guilty.

