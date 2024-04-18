The first 7 jurors have been selected for Trump's secret criminal trial. 11 more are still needed





NEW YORK (AP) The first seven jurors in Donald Trump's secret trial were seated Tuesday after lawyers questioned jurors about their social media posts, political views and personal lives to decide who can sit to judge fairly the former president.

The selected panelists are an information technology worker, an English teacher, an oncology nurse, a sales professional, a software engineer and two lawyers.

Eleven more people must still be sworn in before opening statements begin next week in the first criminal trial of a former commander in chief. It's reckoning for Trump, who tried to delay his prosecution until after the November election and portrays himself as the victim of a politically motivated justice system.

The lawsuit places Trump's legal problems at the center of his hotly contested race against President Joe Biden. It is the first of Trump's four criminal cases to go to trial, and it could be the only one to reach a verdict before voters decide whether to elect the presumptive Republican Party nominee for president.

The methodical process unfolding in the Manhattan courtroom highlights the challenge of finding people who can fairly judge the polarizing defendant in the city where he built his real estate empire before being elected president in 2016. Despite this, jury selection went faster than expected Tuesday afternoon. It was due to resume on Thursday.

As he left the courthouse, Trump stopped in the hallway to criticize the case to reporters, accusing Judge Juan Merchan of “rushing” the trial. He has denied any wrongdoing.

“We are going to continue our fight against this judge,” said Trump, who unsuccessfully pushed for Merchan to be removed from the case.

During an appearance later Tuesday at a Harlem bodega, Trump was asked what he thought of the jurors he saw. He said it was “a little early to see”, adding: “We'll see what happens.”

Over two days, dozens of potential jurors were excused after saying they could not be impartial or because they had other commitments. Trump's lawyers have challenged a handful of people over social media posts, and one person was fired over a 2017 post about Trump that said “Lock him up!” »

Several prospective jurors told the judge they believed they could decide the case fairly, regardless of their feelings about Trump or his policies as president.

Trump watched around the courtroom as potential jurors whose names were known only to prosecutors, Trump and their legal teams shared details of their lives and their impressions of him. The judge reprimanded Trump at one point after he spoke loudly and gestured while the judge questioned a woman about a social media post.

“I don’t know what he was saying, but it was audible and he was gesturing. And he was speaking in the direction of the juror,” Merchan said. “I will not tolerate this. I will not tolerate any juror being intimidated in this courtroom.

Prosecutor Joshua Steinglass took Trump's notoriety head on, telling the jury that lawyers weren't looking for people who had been “living under a rock for eight years.” They just had to keep an open mind.

“This matter has nothing to do with your personal politics. This is not a referendum on the Trump presidency or a popularity contest or who you are going to vote for in November. We don't care. This case is about whether this man broke the law,” he said.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records in an alleged effort to keep salacious and, he says, false stories about his sex life that emerged during his campaign from 2016.

With the trial expected to last six weeks or more, several members of the jury discussed their plans for Memorial Day and beyond.

A man was excused after saying he feared his ability to be impartial was compromised by “unconscious bias” from growing up in Texas and working in finance with people who “intellectually tend to be republicans.”

“I'm not sure I can say beyond a reasonable doubt that I can be fair,” another person told the judge. “I can try. But I'm not 100 percent sure I can be fair. She was also fired.

One person chosen to serve on the jury said she found Trump “fascinating,” adding that he “walks into a room and he disturbs people in one way or another.”

Another woman said she disagreed with Trump's policies and sometimes felt frustrated with him. But she pledged to be fair and impartial, telling defense attorney Todd Blanche that she would do her best if chosen to serve on the jury.

“I didn’t sleep last night thinking I could do this,” she said.

Trump smiled, nodding exaggeratedly, when one person said they had read two of the former president's books, “The Art of the Deal” and “How to Get Rich.” The man, who said some members of his wife's family were Republican Party lobbyists, said he didn't think anything would stop him from reviewing the matter fairly.

“I feel like no one is above the law,” he said.

The charges relate to $130,000 in payments Trump's company made to his then-lawyer Michael Cohen. He paid this sum on Trump's behalf to prevent pornographic actress Stormy Daniels from going public with her allegations of a sexual relationship with Trump a decade earlier. Trump has denied that this meeting ever took place.

Prosecutors say the payments to Cohen were falsely recorded as legal fees. The prosecution described the money as part of a plan to bury damaging stories that Trump feared could help his opponent in the 2016 race, especially as Trump's reputation suffered at the time. time of his comments on women.

Trump acknowledged reimbursing Cohen for the payment and that it was intended to prevent Daniels from going public with the alleged encounter. But Trump said it had nothing to do with the campaign. He hinted Tuesday at the defense his legal team would mount, telling reporters: “I was paying a lawyer and I considered it a legal expense.”

“That’s exactly what it was. And you are charged for this? » Trump said.

If convicted of falsifying business records, Trump faces up to four years in prison, but there is no guarantee he will spend time behind bars.

Richer reported from Washington. Associated Press journalists Ruth Brown, Philip Marcelo and Jill Colvin in New York contributed.

