



JAKARTA – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan highlighted the deaths of tens of thousands of innocent children in the Gaza Strip due to Israeli attacks, stressing that he would defend the Palestinian cause even if left alone, while the war in the Palestinian enclave entered this is the 195th day. “By killing more than 14,000 innocent children in Gaza, Israel defeated Nazi leader Adolf Hitler,” President Erdogan told a parliamentary meeting of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) in Ankara on Wednesday. reported by Daily SabahApril 18. President Erdogan has also sharply criticized Israel and accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of carrying out a “massacre” since Israel launched a deadly military offensive in Gaza following an October 7 cross-border attack. by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, which killed around 1,200 Israelis. kill. Comparing Hamas' struggle to Turkey's war of independence 100 years ago, President Erdogan said: “We are well aware of the consequences of this statement, but the world must know the truth. » As previously reported, nearly 14,000 children have been killed in the Gaza Strip, while the number of Palestinian deaths due to Israeli attacks is now approaching 34,000 in the war which has entered its 195th day. According to Catherine Russell, executive director of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), more than 13,800 children have been killed in the Gaza Strip since the start of the latest Hamas-Israel conflict. “Thousands of people are injured and thousands more are on the brink of starvation,” he said at a press conference in New York, according to a statement from his organization, reported by CNNApril 18. In a separate statement, the United Nations Agency for Gender Equality and Women's Empowerment said that “a child is injured or dies every 10 minutes” in Gaza. The statement added that more than 10,000 women have been killed in Gaza since the start of the war, including 6,000 leaving 19,000 children orphaned. <a href="https://ads.sibernetworks.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=aab3ec5c&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><img decoding="async" class="lazyload" src="https://ads.sibernetworks.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=15&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=aab3ec5c" alt=""/></a> Tess Ingram, a UNICEF communications specialist who recently visited Gaza, told a news conference in Geneva on Tuesday that what shocked her was the number of injured children she saw. seen. “Not only in hospitals, but also on the streets, in temporary shelters, living their lives which have now changed permanently,” he explained. Yesterday, the Hamas-run Health Ministry announced that on Wednesday, Israeli soldiers killed 56 Palestinians and injured 89 others in the past 24 hours, bringing the total toll to 33,899 dead and 76,664 injured since the start of the latest Hamas-Israel conflict. on October 7, 2023, cited by China. English, Chinese, Japanese, Arabic and French versions are automatically generated by AI. So there may still be inaccuracies in the translation, please always consider Indonesian as our main language. (system supported by DigitalSiber.id)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://voi.id/en/news/374078 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos