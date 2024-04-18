Ukraine: Boris Johnson derailed the peace negotiations





The prestigious American magazine Foreign Affairs published, on April 16, a shocking article: The talks that could have ended the war in Ukraine, a hidden history of diplomacy that came to nothing but which contains lessons for future negotiations, by Samuel Charap and Sergey Radchenko . According to the authors, at the end of March 2022, a month after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a series of meetings between the belligerents in Belarus and Turkey, as well as virtual engagements via video conferencing, resulted in the Istanbul Communiqué , which described the framework for a regulation. Charap and Radchenko reviewed draft agreements between the two sides, conducted interviews with several participants in the talks, as well as officials working at the time for key Western governments. They draw what they say is an extraordinary conclusion: Amid Moscow's unprecedented aggression, the Russians and Ukrainians have almost finalized an agreement that would have ended the war and provided Ukraine with multilateral security guarantees. , paving the way for its permanent neutrality and, ultimately, its accession to the European Union. According to them, a few days after the start of the invasion, when it became clear that its goals could not be achieved, Moscow began looking for a compromise. Talks began on February 28 in Belarus. On March 29, during a meeting in Istanbul, a draft treaty was put forward. Charap and Radchenko got their hands on the document. The Ukrainians largely wrote the communiqué, which was then published, and the Russians tentatively accepted the idea of ​​using it as the framework for a treaty. The proposed treaty would proclaim Ukraine as a neutral, non-nuclear state. Ukraine would renounce any intention of joining military alliances or allowing foreign military bases or troops on its soil. The communiqué cited as possible guarantors the permanent members of the UN Security Council (including Russia) as well as Canada, Germany, Israel, Italy, Poland and Turkey. Russia agreed to Ukraine joining the European Union. The communiqué also included another provision that, the authors point out, is stunning in retrospect: it calls on both sides to seek to peacefully resolve their dispute over crime over the next ten to 15 years. Despite Butcha's accusations of crimes, both sides nevertheless continued to work day and night on a treaty that Putin and Zelensky were supposed to sign at a summit planned for the relatively near future. Ukraine's top negotiator, Davyd Arakhamia, told a Ukrainian television broadcast in a November 2023 interview that Russia had hoped until the last moment that it would [pourrait] force us to sign such an agreement, that we [adopterions] neutrality. It was the most important thing to them. They were ready to end the war if, like Finland [pendant la guerre froide]we adopted neutrality and we pledged not to join NATO. The United Kingdom then intervened. As early as March 30, Boris Johnson declared that “sanctions must continue to be intensified until every one of Putin's troops has left Ukraine.” On April 9, Johnson arrived in kyiv. He reportedly told Zelensky that any deal with Putin would be a victory for him. Two weeks later, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin visited kyiv giving the same speech. Oleksii Danilov, the chairman of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, declared on May 2: A treaty with Russia is impossible: only capitulation can be accepted.

